in tears, singer Clara Luciani announces bad news to her fans!

After The grenade, the first hit from her first album, Clara Luciani, this summer definitely made a place for itself in the sun. Many announce it as the flagship album of the season and it is clear that it was probably even beyond the expectations of the young woman. Carried by the title The rest, Heart, the singer’s second opus was the sunny pop cardboard that made the whole Hexagon wiggle along the beaches. A consecration for this girl from Martigues who has come to the capital, her head full of dreams. And the pretty brunette, mocked younger because of her tall size and her physique, has come a long way since her complicated beginnings when she occupied a maid’s room in the 17th arrondissement of Paris.

But today, Clara Luciani can think bigger. The singer who is teeming with projects launched her tour yesterday, Friday, October 8 from La Paloma, a concert hall located in Nîmes, not far from the city that saw her grow up. But the day after this first performance, the young woman learned bad news that she shared from her Instagram account.





Clara Luciani in tears on Instagram

As her regular fans may have noted since she regularly shares the progress of this project, Clara Luciani aims to pass her driving license. And if the singer was having fun recently with her instructor of her low level at the wheel, this time the laughter gave way to tears and disappointment. Saturday, October 9, the young woman announced that she had not passed her highway code test. “I missed my code with one mistake I want to break everything but instead I do an emo story so as not to damage my furniture. The SEUM.“, says the interpreter of Grenada, visibly very affected by this failure which should delay its obtaining of the precious sesame.

