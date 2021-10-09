INFOGRAPHICS. Health pass: why is the government not planning any relief by November 15?

the essential

The executive dismissed any idea of ​​reducing health measures this week, explaining that the health pass could not be lifted until at least November 15. Several factors motivate this decision: the Dépêche du Midi takes stock.

France may turn the page on the fourth wave of Covid-19, the government preferred to play it safe. The executive has changed its tune: last September, President Emmanuel Macron had repeatedly affirmed want to end the health pass. This Wednesday, October 6, the authorities took a completely different decision: at the end of the Health Defense Council, the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, affirmed that the health pass would not be lightened by November 15. next.

On this question, the government is basing itself on the advice of the scientific community: “as soon as scientists tell us that it is possible, that it is responsible and that it is without risk, obviously that we will continue to reduce these costs. measures, “said Gabriel Attal. So what is it that worries the health authorities so much? La Dépêche du Midi takes stock.

A considerable slowdown in the recession

France is about to end the fourth wave of Covid-19 on its soil. For several weeks, the health authorities have observed a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases detected every day on the national territory. Over the past week, France recorded an average of 4,269 new cases of Covid-19 each day.

However, this decline is no longer as significant as in recent weeks. This is in any case what Guillaume Rozier, statistical specialist in Covid-19, indicated three days ago: “The decline in positive cases continues, but at a slowing rate: -16% in one week on average ( against -25% a week ago for example) “, affirmed this one, graph in support.

In some territories, the circulation of the virus is even picking up again. This is the case for example in Aude and in certain departments of Pays-de-la-Loire where “the epidemic is no longer receding”, according to Gabriel Attal: in these departments, the incidence rates have increased in these areas. last two weeks.

Vaccination rates still very uneven

One does not go without the other. Here again, the vaccination coverage worries the health authorities. The Covid-19 vaccination campaign still has many holes in the racket. If the Vendée, for example, has fully vaccinated 95.5% of its population over 12 years old, Haute-Garonne is one of the French departments where the vaccination rate is the lowest: less than 80% of those over 12 have a complete vaccination schedule.





Other departments appear to be “poor students in this area: this is the case of Ain (70.9% of those over 12 who are vaccinated), Yvelines (72.1%) and Seine -and-Marne (75.6%).

3rd dose injections that do not progress

If in some French departments, the health situation remains worrying, in other areas, the trend is improving. So why not territorialize the health pass? The authorities affirm it: there are still some obstacles which concern the whole of the territory. This is the case, for example, with injections of third doses of vaccines, which are floundering. In September, a million booster doses were injected in the country while between three and four million French “were called” to receive this third dose.

The vaccination rate is clearly “insufficient” according to the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, who is worried about an increasingly contagious and virulent Delta variant. The executive thus wishes that a maximum of candidates for vaccination receive this booster dose before reducing the health pass. To speed up the pace, the government announced Thursday, October 7, the opening of this reminder campaign for caregivers. “The caregivers were among the first people to be able to be vaccinated at the start of the campaign, had justified Gabriel Attal. They frequent sick people on a daily basis and are therefore themselves exposed to the disease”.

The specter of a 5th wave this fall

The scientific community has studied in depth the impact of the weather on the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic. The virus is known to spread more easily in cool, humid climates. We also know that in times of cold, the population tends to meet and regroup in closed places: enough to facilitate contamination. This is a phenomenon that had been observed during the low season of 2020. “Last year, we had not really observed a rebound because of the start of the school year, but the epidemic was packed in early October at the time. of the change of season, “explains epidemiologist Pascal Crépey in the columns of the Parisian.

The Scientific Council affirmed, in its recommendations made public this Friday, that maintaining the sanitary pass in the state should make it possible “to better analyze the impact of climatic cooling in the fall”. All the more important as the health authorities point the finger at a relaxation with regard to barrier gestures since last September.

Don’t let go too soon

It is also the fear of reproducing the mistakes of the past that prompts the government not to immediately renounce the health pass. We probably remember the weeks spent last December running behind the numbers: the executive spoke of “deconfinement” while the health situation was not improving. Put under cover for a new containment in October 2020, the Hexagon hoped to get out on December 15, on condition of going below the threshold of 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day on average.

The course was not crossed until the following spring, and very quickly, France had moved into a new critical phase. This time the government wishes to proceed in stages. And hope to avoid the epidemic rebound for this winter.