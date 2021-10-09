Internet users cry injustice and point the finger at another candidate

Two points. This is what Jean-Baptiste Maunier missed to continue the Dance adventure with the stars. This Friday, October 8, the star of the film Les Choristes was eliminated from the TF1 dance competition with his partner Inès Vandamme. The couple, who had not yet won their duel against Vaimalama Chaves and Christian Millette, lost in the final round against Bilal Hassani and Aurélie Pons. Their frenzied chacha to the sound of Prince was not enough to convince viewers. A great disappointment for the duo, even if Inès Vandamme was keen to salute the involvement of her partner “He worked extremely hard, I am very proud of Jean-Baptiste. I am proud to have had you as a partner”, she declared when leaving the adventure. But if the singer and his comrade slowly begin to digest their defeat, this is not the case for some viewers, disappointed to see them leave the program so early.





On social networks, many Internet users have said they are scandalized by the elimination of Jean-Baptiste Maunier who, according to them, deserved to stay longer in the adventure. But then, who should have left the adventure in their eyes? Internet users are unanimous, it’s Aurélie Pons! The actress of Here Everything Begins may well be very popular with the public, this is not the case for her dancing skills. It must be said that after a fall during the very first premium, she again slipped on the floor of TF1 …

“Aurélie Pons has done several (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Dance with the stars 2021: Jean-Baptiste Maunier eliminated from the show

Dance with the stars 2021: Aurélie Pons victim of a new fall, internet users atomize the candidate

Luc Besson accused of rape: a dismissal required by the prosecution

Thierry Mugler: the couturier reveals the reasons for his physical transformation

Dance with the stars 2021: scandalized internet users do not understand the ordeal of duels