Is Eric Zemmour a French Trump?

Beyond the cultural gulfs that separate them, the French polemicist and the American billionaire are surfing the same revolt. Not to mention their indomitable temperaments.

There is no more French than Eric Zemmour and no more American than Donald Trump. The first is an intellectual who has read all the books. It is in a permanent dialogue with the history of France, its great men, its battles, its falls and its redemptions that it formed its legitimacy and its diagnosis on the crisis which the country is going through. A man of writing and television, he made himself known by planting his pen and his sharp eyes in the wounds of the country. And it is today through the story that he proposes to France of his ills that this outsider sets out to conquer him, even if he is not yet a candidate. From this point of view, he is the heir to a very French tradition which means that in politics, in France, we have scholars, from Gaulle to Mitterrand, via Giscard, Pompidou or even Emmanuel Macron.

On the contrary, Donald Trump is said to have read more or less only one book -… his! -, this bestseller on The Art of the Deal that he had a journalist write but who contributed