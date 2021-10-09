is his marriage in danger? “It’s a little tense …” swings a relative!

His presence in the jury chair of The Voice is already ONE event in the event. Because in each of her TV appearances, Jenifer causes a sensation. We decipher his attitudes, his outfit and also his moods. The one that was revealed in the first season of Star Academy has entered the hearts of the French so much that every episode of her life and career is the subject of all attention. So when the pretty brunette pulls the pin during a recording of The Voice All Stars, it is inevitable. “I am shocked. I’m leaving the show. I do not continue“, swayed the singer after the elimination of her protégé Al. Hy.”Frankly, I’m a little confused. I confess…“, she continued. Surprised and bruised, the interpreter of My revolution took a long time to digest this unexpected loss for her. And it seems moreover that Juvanni’s mother is somewhat overworked by all this turmoil and these twists and turns.

Jenifer and her husband Ambroise Fieschi would have a hard time





According to our colleagues here, between the shootings of the TV hook of the first channel and the recording of her new album, Jenifer would be exhausted. “She is tired… between the recording of her album, the promotion of The Voice and her baby, the nights are short….“, declares a relative to the magazine. And it is not finished since the singer will be present for the direct of The Voice All Stars which will begin on October 16 next. Enough to shorten her presence on the Isle of Beauty where she resides with her husband Ambroise Fieschi, owner of an establishment there.

The restaurateur would for his part be very present with little Juvanni, fruit of his relationship with the singer. “He’s crazy about their son. This is his first child, so he’s thoroughly and he wishes Jen would give them more time.“, always reveals the same close to the magazine Here. He finds that Jenifer”work too much“and don’t pass”not enough time at home“. Enough to make those close to the couple say:”It’s a bit tense on the subject right now.“

