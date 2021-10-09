Is it true that the self-tests will no longer allow you to obtain a health pass from October 15?





Question from Philippe Hello, the self-test allows you to have the health pass but this would no longer be the case from October 15, 2021, I was told in the pharmacy. Is it true?

Hello Philippe, No it is wrong. On October 15, self-tests of less than 72 hours will still allow you to obtain a health pass if they are carried out under the supervision of a health professional. On the other hand, those which cost 5.20 euros will no longer be free when they are made in front of the pharmacist, according to France Info. [EDIT] On Friday October 8, the Ministry of Solidarity and Health announced that as of October 15, self-tests supervised by a health professional will no longer give access to the health pass.

Already paying for foreign tourists, the tests will be waived from October 15 for French policyholders over 18 years of age who can not justify either a vaccination against Covid-19 or a medical prescription.

RT-PCRs will cost 44 euros for adults not vaccinated without a prescription while antigens will be charged 22 euros in the laboratory, 25 euros in pharmacy and 30 euros on Sunday, always according to France Info. According to the Ministry of Health, nearly 5.9 million adults have not yet received any dose of vaccine and will therefore have to settle out of their own pocket for these examinations until then fully covered by Health Insurance. A measure supposed to encourage vaccination but also to reduce the screening bill, which should soar to 6.2 billion this year, after the 2.2 billion expenditure in 2020. Moreover, there will be no“adaptation” health pass before November 15, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday, calling for “vigilance” faced with the risk of a resurgence of the Covid epidemic with the onset of winter. Good day