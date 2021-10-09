Israeli raids in Syria

Israeli strikes targeted a military airport in central Syria’s Homs province on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) said. In Damascus, the official Syrian news agency Sana claimed air defense intercepted missiles over Homs province, without providing further details. According to Rami Abdel Rahmane, head of OSDH, a UK-based organization with a vast network of sources in Syria, Israeli strikes targeted a drone warehouse at the T4 military airport in Homs.

It was not immediately known whether the attack caused any casualties. Since the start of the war in 2011 in Syria, a neighboring country of Israel, the Israeli army has carried out regular raids in that country mainly targeting Iranian forces, those of Lebanese Hezbollah and Syrian government troops.

Iran and Hezbollah, Israel’s pet peeves, are allies of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad. In early September, Israeli missiles targeted pro-Iranian militias near Damascus, according to OSDH. Israel very rarely confirms its raids in Syria but regularly asserts that the Hebrew state will not allow that country to become the beachhead for the forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.