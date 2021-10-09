“It’s a cheap deal”, deplores Oxfam France

“It’s a bargain deal”, deplores Quentin Parinello, head of advocacy on tax justice at Oxfam France, interviewed on franceinfo on Saturday 9 October. The agreement signed Friday by 136 countries at the OECD “will always allow multinationals to use tax havens to avoid taxes”, and “normalizes” even their existence, like Ireland.

franceinfo: Are we really witnessing a tax revolution?

Quentin Parinello: For Oxfam, this is a bargain deal. The agreement signed yesterday by 136 countries will still allow multinationals to use tax havens to avoid paying taxes.

“0% letterbox tax havens with no employees, no, but the downside of this deal is that it normalizes the existence of tax havens like Ireland.” Quentin Parinello, Tax Justice Advocacy Officer, Oxfam France to franceinfo

This country is going to raise its tax rate from 12.5 to 15%, but in exchange for strong rewards and a lot of exemption, especially over the next 10 years. This is what will allow multinationals to lower their tax rate below 15%. On all the projections made by Oxfam, we find that some multinationals may pay 3 to 4% tax on their profits. This will make it possible to fight against “letterbox” tax havens, but the fact of normalizing the existence of certain tax havens at very low rates is a problem for tax competition.

But if we had asked for more, would we have gotten the deal?





The deal was designed in such a way as to bypass blockages. If a country like Ireland did not sign, it would have been entirely possible to set it up. She would have been the loser, the other countries would have taxed the difference and Ireland would have just been excluded from the agreement … But we absolutely wanted to have Ireland, but we lowered the general level. This is a discount deal for countries like France, but it is a bad deal for developing countries which will receive nothing or the equivalent of 0.02% of their GDP in additional tax revenue. The Argentine Minister of the Economy said yesterday: “We have the choice between the worst, not to sign the agreement, and the very, very bad, to sign the agreement but that will not serve us and normalize tax havens like Ireland”.

There are 136 countries that have signed this agreement. They will apply it if it is validated by the G20 and ratified by each of the states. Is it possible that there are blockages at another point in the process?

Yes. The agreement must be ratified by the G20, since the European Union applies it, but we have a system of unanimity within the Union, so tax havens could once again blackmail. It is also necessary that on the other side of the Atlantic, it passes to the level of the United States, but the country has rather an interest in setting up the effective minimum rate. The risk is that we further lower our ambitions and that is happening and what has happened so far: that tax havens like Ireland will blackmail tax. There, everyone is the loser.