It’s confirmed, the Jezero crater on Mars is indeed an ancient lake!

Images taken by the Martian rover Perseverance finally provide irrefutable proof, the Jezero crater is indeed an ancient lake! What today is a gigantic dry, wind-eroded pit was once, some 3.7 billion years ago, a peaceful lake fed by a small river. At this time it is therefore probable that life forms were present in this same lake or elsewhere on the red planet.

A new analysis – carried out by an international team of researchers – based on images of the rocks outcropping inside the crater made it possible to reach this conclusion. Satellites had previously shown that this outcrop resembled terrestrial river deltas, where layers of sediment are deposited in a fan shape.

The images also reveal that the crater suffered flash floods. These floods were strong enough to sweep large boulders tens of kilometers upstream and deposit them in the lake bed, where the massive rocks are today. The results of the study were published on October 7 in the journal Science.

The presence of an ancient river delta confirmed by images

The new images taken by Perseverance from inside the crater confirm that this outcrop was indeed a river delta. From the sedimentary layers of the outcrop, it appears that the delta flowed into a lake that was calm for most of its existence, until a drastic change in climate triggered episodic flooding, a death sentence for the lake 49 kilometers in diameter.

” If you look at these images, you have before you an epic desert landscape. It is the most secluded place you can visit Explains Benjamin Weiss, professor of planetary sciences in the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences at MIT and member of the analysis team. ” There is not a single drop of water, and yet we have here evidence of a very different past. Something very intense has happened in the history of the planet “.

As NASA’s little robot explores the crater, scientists hope to uncover more clues to its climate change. Now that they have confirmed that the crater was once a lake environment, they believe its sediments may contain traces of ancient life. During its mission, Perseverance will look for places to collect and preserve sediment. These samples will eventually be brought back to Earth, where scientists can probe them for Martian biosignatures.

In search of a past life

” We now have the possibility to search for fossils Says Tanja Bosak, research team member and associate professor of geobiology at MIT. ” It will take some time to reach the rocks that we really hope to sample for signs of life. So it’s a marathon, with a lot of potential “.

On February 18, 2021, the Perseverance rover touched down on the ground at Jezero Crater, just over a kilometer from its western fan-shaped outcrop. For the first three months, the vehicle stood still while NASA engineers performed remote checks of the rover’s many instruments.

Meanwhile, two of Perseverance’s cameras, the Mastcam-Z and the SuperCam Remote Micro-Imager (RMI), captured images of their surroundings, including long-distance photos of the edge of the outcrop and a formation known as “Kodiak Butte”, a smaller outcrop that planetary geologists believe may have been connected to the main fan-shaped outcrop but has since partially eroded.

Once the rover transmitted images to Earth, NASA’s Perseverance science team processed and combined the images, and was able to observe distinct layers of sediment along the Kodiak Butte with surprisingly high resolution. The researchers measured the thickness, slope, and lateral extent of each layer and found that sediment must have been deposited by water flowing into a lake, rather than by wind, from upwelling flooding. aquifers or other geological processes.

The rover also captured similar sloping sediment beds along the main outcrop. These images, along with those of Kodiak, confirm that the fan-shaped formation was indeed an ancient delta and that this delta drained into an ancient Martian lake. ” Without rolling anywhere, the rover was able to solve one of the big unknowns, namely that this crater was once a lake. », Explains Weiss. ” Until we actually asked ourselves it and confirmed it was a lake, it was always a question “.

Lake Jezero: mysteries that persist

Upon closer examination of the images of the main outcrop, the researchers noticed that large boulders and pebbles were embedded in the youngest and uppermost layers of the delta. Some blocks were up to a meter wide and their weight was estimated at several tons. The team concluded that these massive rocks must have originated outside the crater, and were likely part of the bedrock located on the edge of the crater or more than 60 km upstream.





Based on their current location and dimensions, the team believe the rocks were carried downstream and into the lake bed by a flash flood that reached 9 meters per second and displaced up to 3,000 cubic meters of water. per second. ” It takes very drastic flood conditions to carry such large and heavy boulders », Explains Weiss. ” This is something special, which may indicate a fundamental change in the local hydrology or perhaps the regional climate on Mars. “.

As the huge rocks are found in the upper layers of the delta, they represent the most recently deposited material. The boulders rest on layers of older and much finer sediment. According to the researchers, this stratification indicates that for much of its existence, the ancient lake was filled by a slow-flowing river. The fine sediments – and possibly organic material – drifted along the river and settled in a gradual, sloping delta.

However, the crater subsequently experienced flash floods which deposited large boulders over the delta. After the lake dried up, the wind eroded the landscape for billions of years, leaving the crater we see today.

The cause of this climate change is unknown, however, but Weiss believes that the boulders of the delta could provide answers. ” The most surprising thing that emerges from these images is the potential opportunity to capture the moment this crater went from an Earth-like habitable environment to this barren land we now see. He said. ” These boulder beds could be witnesses to this transition, and we haven’t seen this in other places on Mars. “.

There is still a lot that we don’t know about this lake… ” We know there was a river that entered the crater from the west », Explains Nicolas Mangold, corresponding author of the study, from the University of Nantes in France. ” There is no doubt that this is where the water would have come from, but it is not known if it came from the glacial lakes upstream or if it was just rain. “. We also don’t know how old it is or when it dried up, or whether the water was fresh or salty, which could impact the types of potential life it may have harbored.

Source: Science