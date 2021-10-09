Joan Laporta’s crazy request to Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema reveals his wildest dream

What follows after this advertisement

Laporta’s Mad Hope

The revelations about the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona continue to flow. While FC Barcelona unveiled the results of its financial audit in recent days, President Johan Laporta has confirmed that he hopes to see Lionel Messi play for free. “I had the hope, yes, that at the last minute there would be a change of pace in the negotiations and that Leo would come and tell me, ‘I’m playing for free’. Me, I would have been definitely convinced, but we can not ask a player of the level of Messi to do that “, he told a Spanish radio station. A crazy request that was therefore utopian.





KB9 dreams of the Ballon d’Or

Author of an exceptional 2020-2021 season with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema continues to walk on the water at the start of the season. With his return to the France team, the striker is logically one of the contenders for the supreme grail, the Ballon d’Or. A dream he confirmed during an interview at AS. “Since I was little, I have dreamed of winning the Ballon d’Or, it is the dream of all footballers. It’s true that the most important thing is always the team, but when you help your team win, when you make important matches and score a lot of goals, the next thing is to have the Ballon d’Or in your head, in your mind. Of course, I’m going to do everything I can and I’m going to work as hard as I can to have this great trophy, to hopefully win it someday, and fulfill this dream that I have had since I was a child ”, he confided.

The last tribute to Bernard Tapie

This Friday, the people of Marseille paid a last tribute to Bernard Tapie during his funeral in the Cathedral of the Major in Marseille. A very emotional moment relayed by the French press on this Saturday morning. For the regional daily Provence, Marseille was “To tears”. “Forever Marseillais” title Var Morning. Hundreds of OM supporters paid tribute to the former club president. The newspaper The Marseillaise recalls that it is “the last homage of the supporters”, but the next match of the Phocéens at the Vélodrome on October 17 could once again be the scene of a vibrant homage to the “Boss”.