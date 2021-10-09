Job seekers: what are the criteria for benefiting from the new bonus of 1,000 euros?

A bonus of 1,000 euros for long-term job seekers has been announced by the Minister of Labor. To benefit from it, it will be necessary to meet a few criteria.

The Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne, announced Thursday, October 7 a bonus of 1000 euros for certain long-term job seekers training in companies on jobs that are recruiting.

Promise to hire

“To encourage long-term job seekers to go to” company training with a promise of employment, a bonus of “1000 euros” will be granted to them, said the minister.





Concretely, it will therefore be necessary to turn to training courses opening the doors to sectors which recruit, such as the hotel industry or the building, indicates the government site.

Paid in two installments

In addition, this assistance, as specified by the Minister of Labor, is intended for long-term unemployed. According to the definition of INSEE, “a long-term unemployed person has been unemployed for more than a year”. From twenty-four months, we speak of “very long-term unemployment”.

As for the modality of the payments of this bonus, it will be carried out in two installments, “half at the beginning, half at the end of the training”, clarified Elisabeth Borne.