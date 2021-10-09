Joe Biden gives back to Bears Ears National Monument

Bears Ears, Utah, December 18, 2016. ANNIE KNOX / REUTERS

In the Indian tribes, anxiety kept mounting. What if Joe Biden doesn’t keep his promises? Eight months after the inauguration of the Democrat, Native Americans are relieved. By a decree signed Friday, October 8, the US President restored the size of the Bears Ears (Utah) National Monument, designated as such by Barack Obama in December 2016 and reduced by 85% of its area a year later by Donald Trump. The neighboring Grand Staircase-Escalante park, created by Bill Clinton in 1996, and reduced by 45% by the Republican, has also been restored to its original size.

Joe Biden invoked the Antiquities Act of 1906, which gives the chief executive the power to protect areas of outstanding cultural or archaeological interest. The region of Bears Ears, a summit considered sacred by the Navajo, recognizable by its two bear-ear-shaped mounds (one at an altitude of 2,721 meters, the other at 2,760 meters), is home to spectacular landscapes of canyons and red rocks covered with petroglyphs buried in the sand. In 2016, paleontologist Robert Gay discovered hundreds of bones from phytosaurs, ancestors of crocodiles, dating back some 220 million years.





Donald Trump had also invoked the law on antiques to overturn Barack Obama’s decision. Environmental associations had taken him to court, arguing that the 1906 law was designed to increase the protection of a site, in no way to reduce it. the New York Times had shown that the Ministry of the Interior had established the route of the monument in cooperation with representatives of the oil and mining industry, who have long been interested in the wealth of the region’s subsoil (gas, coal, uranium). After Mr. Trump’s decision, the very name of Bears Ears had disappeared from maps and the visitor information point was eliminated. He will reappear, and rangers will be assigned to the monument.

The restoration of the Grand Bears Ears has been sharply criticized by Republicans, who lament the hold of the federal government in a state where 66% of the land is outside local control. The “national monument” (a rung in the hierarchy of the National Park Service, the administration which manages 129 national monuments and 63 parks) could be used for hunting and grazing animals – a big claim of the ranchers – but will be prohibited to the extraction and circulation of quads, a favorite pastime, albeit destructive, of many locals.

