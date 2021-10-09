Josiane Balasko addict: this amazing passion of the actress

In a recent interview with Paris Match magazine, Josiane Balasko confided in one of her passions. Surprising confidences.

At 71, Josiane Balasko also always remains on the front of the stage. For several weeks, the actress has been starring in the play A chalet in Gstaad, at the Théâtre des Nouveaux in Paris. Show written by him. Another project that she can therefore add to her CV, already provided with a “ten pieces and as many film scenarios, but also novels or short stories“, as the magazine recently explained Paris Match. Indeed, she has four books bearing her name, written between 2004 and 2019. Her latest book, Never more (Pygmalion editions) is also a collection of eight fantastic short stories. But if it was up to her, the ex-star of the Splendid troupe would not devote her than one hobby.

A passion that is as devouring as it is surprising that she cultivates out of sight. “If I listened to myself“, she began with our colleagues during an interview, “i would play video games all day, I love it!“But if she unexpectedly succumbed to the call of the controller, Josiane Balasko do not forget to take the most for all that. “Writing fills my life, repels the fear of boredom. I just got down to an action novel. Do not ask me why.“

Josiane Balasko and video games, nearly 40 years of love

If this passion for video games is unrecognized, this is not the first time that Josiane Balasko evokes it without restraint. In October 2020, the gamer even explained the genesis to Europe 1. “It started In the 1980’s because I was one of the first to have a home computer that was said to be easy to use. Good, there were a few small games. And above all, the Atari consoles arrived “, confided the mother of Marilou Berry. Then the Gameboy came before being replaced, over time, by the PlayStation. “So that was terrible. “

What are his favorite games? “I was addicted to Lara Croft, I spent evenings there, and it was very exhausting“She then fell in love with Age of Empire and the Game of Thrones video game, inspired by the books and the series of the same name that fans of medieval fiction are familiar with. Her only limit?”I don’t play at night, because at night I buy a truce, so as not to be attacked, because you can be attacked at any time if you don’t have protection and all that. So it’s more like the morning.“Especially since her relatives do not hesitate to reprimand her.

