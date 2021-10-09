More

    Journalists: increasingly precarious, they are leaving the profession

    Why are journalists leaving the profession? Jean-Marie Charon, sociologist, explains the great precariousness with which they are confronted.

    Jean-Marie Charon is a media sociologist. He is the co-author, with Adenora Pigeolate, of Yesterday, journalists, they left the profession. They were 37 390 in 2009, against 34 182 in 2020. The number of press cards fell by 10% over the past ten years. The survey looks at the motivations of those who have abandoned journalism. The two alpha criteria are remuneration and job insecurity.

    “We are facing a profession which has a significant training”, Explain Jean Marie Charon. A profession “which it was difficult to access” and in which pay levels are still extremely modest. “Freelancers, freelancers, are faced with fairly low pay levels. The statistics we have at hand show us that almost 60% of these freelancers barely earn the minimum wage. 20% are below 1,000 euros gross per month. But why choose journalism? “The feeling that we have a role to play in society”, analyzes the sociologist.


