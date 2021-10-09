Julian Alaphilippe, the funny year: “There were some great victories, but also some difficult times”

We are far, very far even, from the curse of the rainbow jersey, which has so long haunted the reigning world champion, for whom the following twelve months often turned into a nightmare. This will not have been the case for Julian Alaphilippe in 2021. If this season has not been the most prolific of his career, since he has signed “only” four victories, the quality of these successes has largely compensated the relatively small quantity according to its standards:

A stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

The Flèche Wallonne

A stage of the Tour de France

The World Championships Road Race

Much of the pro peloton would sign for victories like these … career-wide. With just his second global coup, the Frenchman has written a page of history that is enough to make this 2021 campaign a success. But it was not always easy to manage, admitted this week Alaphilippe during a videoconference. “Wearing the world champion’s jersey was enough to make this year special. There were great victories, but also difficult timess, “he admitted.

I was clearly prepared to return the rainbow jersey and yes that would have been kind of a deliverance

The tricolor puncher believes he has experienced highs and lows all year round. His lows remain significantly higher than average, but he sometimes stumbled against a little stronger than him, from Mathieu Van der Poel to the Strade Bianche to Tadej Pogacar on Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Less flamboyant than two or three years ago, “Alaf ‘” has more often played a place than a winner.





“The start of the season has been difficult, he adds. After the Tour de Provence, I had a lot of trouble. It was my first race and after that I got sick. Until the classics campaign, I suffered. Then on the Tour de France, I started well (victory during the 1st stage, editor’s note) but had a lot more trouble finishing. But looking back I’m happy with the way I handled those times. “

In the absence of a curse, the tricolor puncher was able to measure the weight represented by this iridescent jersey. Yes, being the reigning world champion, with all that this status and this tunic imposes, has sometimes weighed on him. To the point that he had ended up giving up when he arrived in Leuven for the Worlds that he would not be totally sorry to return his jersey. Many believed in the bluff, but he was sincere, even if this ambivalence may come as a surprise. “I was clearly prepared to return the rainbow jersey and yes that would have been kind of a deliverance, he insisted this week. But on the other hand, of course when you compete in the World Championships it’s to try to win.” What he did.

What does he have left for Lombardy?

Julian Alaphilippe has therefore returned to a twelve-month term with the rainbow sign on his back. With the experience of the first time, he feels ready to better understand the burden. “I learned a few lessons, I could quietly rethink it all this winter“, he said mysteriously. Will he change his preparation? His program? While waiting for introspection, he has one last push to give this weekend in Italy, with the Tour of Lombardy, on which he returns after four years of absence.

“At the end of 2019, I remember I was so cooked that I was happy to be done with it, but now it’s okay, I feel relatively fresh and I’m ready to end up here in Italy, analyzes the now double world champion. After the Worlds, I recovered well, as I had recovered well after the Tour de France, where I had not done any criterium. All of that left me with a bit of energy to finish the season. I am always motivated. “

Except that his performance in Milan-Turin on Wednesday, where he let go very early in the final explanation, questions his ability to seek victory in the Tour of Lombardy. Did he keep all his assets up his sleeve for Saturday? Did he hide his game? Is he actually more worn out by the quest for his second rainbow jersey than he says?

Milan-Turin winner Primoz Roglic was close to believing that the Deceuninck – Quick Step star had hidden his game, saving the best for this weekend. It is that, the others too, learn the lessons. The one that, for example, Alaphilippe gave them at the Worlds: you should not always take literally what he says, or the clues he spreads, sometimes the better to sow you.

