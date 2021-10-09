justice rejects request to block pornographic sites

Two associations for the protection of minors had summoned the service providers of nine main French pornographic sites.

The Paris court, seized in summary proceedings, on Friday rejected the request sent by two associations for the protection of minors, e-Enfance and La Voix de l’Enfant, to six French Internet service providers (FAI) for they block nine pornographic sites.

“The court of summary proceedings was not in a position to be able to exercise the control of the proportionality of the measures requested while respecting the principle of contradiction”, motivates the judge in his decision. Applicant associations “Do not establish having attempted to make contact” with companies that publish pornographic content while they are “Identifiable and expressly identified”, still argues the jurisdiction.

In essence, in its decision, that Le Figaro was able to consult, the court recognizes that the access of minors to the pornographic content of these sites constitutes a “Manifestly unlawful disorder”, as specified in article 227-24 of the penal code. Nevertheless, the judge considers that the associations should have first contacted these hosts to ask them to respect the law, or even to take them to court, before attacking the access providers. “Yet it is contrary to what the Court of Cassation says”, protested Me Laurent Bayon, lawyer of the two associations for the protection of minors.

In addition, the court justifies its decision by the notion of “Proportionality check”. In essence, Internet service providers are not the “Responsible for the disorder”, which ones are good “The companies that own or publish the disputed sites”. However, these companies, namely, “Authors of the alleged disturbances” were not seized by the associations, nor even “been informed of the procedures”. They therefore have “Not in a position to present observations on the measures requested likely to infringe their interests or their rights and to propose, if necessary, alternative solutions”, notes the court.

An argument which, again, exasperates Me Bayon: “While recognizing that associations have an interest in acting, that manifest disturbance to public order is noted, we are told that the mercantile interest of the editors of these sites would be greater than the interests of the child. not to be exposed to pornography ”. “Justin turns her head, looks elsewhere», Laments the lawyer again.

The Superior council of audio-visual summoned to act

In November 2020, three other associations for the protection of minors, including the Observatory for Parentality and Digital Education (OPEN), seized the CSA to obtain the blocking of eight pornographic sites, including Pornhub, Xvideos or Jacquieetmichel. At the beginning of March 2021, the president of the CSA had sent to the sites in question a letter of formal notice, so that they take their measures to be in compliance with the law of July 30, 2020.

On September 8, the president of the CSA had informed Thomas Rhomer, president of OPEN, that he was awaiting the “imminent” publication of the decree implementing the law of July 30, 2020, validated a few weeks earlier by the Commission. European. This decree was published this Friday, October 8.

“Given the alignment of the court decision and the publication of the implementing decree for the CSA, we can only congratulate ourselves for having participated with our action so that the CSA finally receives the details of its modalities of intervention in the matter“, reacts for her part Justine Atlan, general manager of the association e-Enfance. For Justine Atlan, these details should “finally allow it to initiate its ad hoc procedure to give notice to pornographic sites to comply with French law concerning the non-exposure of minors to their content“.

No reliable age verification

E-Enfance and La Voix de l’Enfant asked the ISPs of the nine most visited pornographic sites in France to take the necessary measures to block access to these pornographic sites, accused of not sufficiently protecting minors. For the time being, no system is in fact set up by these sites to verify the age of Internet users, apart from a simple welcome window where all you have to do is click “yes” to declare that you are over 18 years old.

These associations had however decided on a particular strategy by not directly attacking the sites in question, but their access providers: Orange, SFR, Bouygues Télécom, Free, Colt Technologies Services and Outre mer Télécom were thus assigned. “The companies that own these sites are opaque and almost untouchable because of their organizational structure, often being located in tax havens. My clients will try to act on the pipes to turn off the tap ”, explained last September their lawyer, Mr.e Laurent Bayon.

The latter was based on the Penal Code which “Forbidden to leave pornographic content accessible to minors” ; but also on the recent law on domestic violence of July 30, 2020, which emphasizes that “Asking an Internet user if he or she is an adult is not enough to exonerate the company of its responsibilities”.

