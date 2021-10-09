justice restores law restricting abortion in Texas

Entered into force on September 1, this law prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The federal government should challenge this text before the Supreme Court.

The legal battle is raging in the United States. A federal appeals court allowed Texas to reinstate its law banning the majority of abortions on Friday, October 8, two days after the controversial text was blocked. This ultra-restrictive law, which came into force on September 1, prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected, at around six weeks of pregnancy, when most women do not know they are pregnant.

The law was temporarily blocked by a Texas federal judge on Wednesday following a complaint from Joe Biden’s government. Abortions beyond six weeks then resumed in state clinics. The attorney general of Texas had appealed to the federal court in New Orleans, considered one of the most conservative in the country, which ruled in his favor.





In all likelihood, the US federal government will challenge the appellate court’s decision to the US Supreme Court. The latter guaranteed in 1973, in its emblematic Roe V. Wade judgment, the right of women to have an abortion. She has since clarified that this right applies as long as the fetus is not viable, ie around 22 weeks of pregnancy.