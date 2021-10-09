Justin Bieber soon to be a dad? He says more about his future family with Hailey Baldwin

On Friday, October 8, 2021, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the documentary Justin Bieber: Our World. In the latter, the Canadian singer assured that he was ready to have a baby as soon as possible.

Fatherhood is at the center of his concerns! Married to Hailey Baldwin for three years, Justin bieber seems ready to start a family. In a scene from the documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, released this Friday, the 27-year-old singer said: “My intention for 2021 is to continue setting goals and having fun achieving them. Make sure to put my family first and hope we have a baby.“Surprise, Hailey Baldwin replied:”In 2021?“, to which her husband explained:”We will start to try.” At 24, however, the model seems a little less in a hurry. And for good reason, she replied: “We will see !“ In recent months, the two stars have however spoken of their desire to expand their family.

In October 2020, it was in an interview with the Italian version of the magazine Vogue that the pretty blonde had confided about starting a family: “The odd thing is that I’ve always wanted to have kids early on, but now that I’m married I feel less rushed. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.“In May 2020, when Ellen DeGeneres asked him how many children he would like to have, Justin Bieber replied:”I think it’s up to Hailey to decide, because it’s her body.“A few months later, it is still on the set of the famous host that he revealed:”I’m going to have as many children as Hailey wants out of her body. I would love to have a small tribe myself. But, yes, it’s her body so we’ll do as she wishes … I think she wants to have a few.“

Justin Bieber dreams of having a baby girl

In July 2019, it was while he shared a snapshot taken at Disneyworld with Hailey Baldwin that Justin Bieber revealed he wanted to have a daughter. “I love dates with you baby … One day, I’ll organize a father-daughter date … I’m not implying anything anytime soon, I’m in no rush. I just wanna enjoy you all alone for a little while longer“he wrote.

