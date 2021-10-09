Karim Benzema reveals the secrets of his crazy success

What follows after this advertisement

Eight La Liga games, nine goals and seven assists. Two Champions League matches, one goal. Karim Benzema’s start to the 2021-2022 season is simply sensational. The French striker, on a cloud for several months after being notably recalled by Didier Deschamps in the France team, crushes everything in his path at the moment. In the tricolor jersey, the 33-year-old striker with 90 caps (31 goals) remains on a big performance Thursday night against Belgium (3-2, one goal) in the Nations League semi-final. But to have this level, KB9 has given itself the means.

Asked by the daily AS before the final of this Nations League against Spain, scheduled for Sunday evening at 8:45 p.m. (to be followed live with commentary on Foot Mercato), the former Lyonnais delivered some ingredients of his recipe to succeed him who has often been criticized. “Maybe it took a while, but the important thing is that now people enjoy my football and I feel happy and very proud. This is what gives me the strength to try things on the pitch, because I feel the support of the supporters and it pushes me to try to do good things ”, first sent the French.





“What we say about playing like we train is absolutely true”

Like Cristiano Ronaldo and other football stars, Karim Benzema is also very careful off the pitch. The main concerned also very often shares his home workouts on his Instagram account. And an irreproachable physical form, it is inevitably a plus: “I work hard in training, but I also work hard at home. I prepare every week as best I can, with effort and intensity, remembering to be ready for the matches of the weekend and those of the Champions League. What they say about playing like you train is absolutely true. “

A recipe which therefore allows Karim Benzema to be decisive on the lawns with the Real Madrid jersey or under the tunic of the France team. And despite his 33 years and a career that is necessarily closer to the end than the beginning, the player trained at OL still wants to continue. “I’m going there little by little. Like every year, I think about it. I can’t give an age, but what I try to do is do something more each year, to improve myself with the seasons ”, concluded the player present in the list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2021.