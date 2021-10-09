Kate Middleton at the James Bond premiere: her sublime dress on sale, can you afford it?

The model of dress worn by Kate Middleton at the premiere of James Bond on September 28 is on sale. Scoop: it does not cost three francs six sous.
This Wednesday, October 6 in France, cinemas hosted the 25th film in the James Bond saga, Dying Can Wait. An opus eagerly awaited because of its long postponed release date, but also because it is the last film with Daniel Craig in the skin of the British spy. The actor, who takes on the role of James Bond since Casino Royale released in 2006, was present with part of the cast at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on September 28, for a preview of the film. If the actor had released for the occasion his most beautiful costume – with a raspberry-colored velvet jacket – neither his explosive look, nor his undeniable popularity succeeded in diverting the attention of Kate Middleton, who captured all the looks. Dressed in a long transparent tulle dress covered in golden sequin filaments, the Duchess of Cambridge unwillingly eclipsed the other guests on the red carpet, including James Bond. But the latter obviously did not hold it against her, since when greeting her, he elegantly launched: “You are very pretty“, reports the Mirror. A compliment which seemed to adhere to the public, judging by the many enthusiastic reactions on the Web concerning the dress of Kate.
Kate Middleton: discover the staggering cost of her dress
If you’ve been blown away by this dazzling Jenny Packham outfit, good news! The dress is on sale in various sizes on the Farfetch website, which specializes in luxury. The opportunity to reproduce the red carpet moment of Kate Middleton or to play the Bond girls in this set which would be inspired by the film Goldfinger, according to the announcement. There is still one small detail to settle: the budget. Because as you might expect, it’s not free. No, the dress is priced at £ 3,917, or around € 4,600. Shall we give you some time to think about it?
