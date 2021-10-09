Kehrer’s performance seen by the German press

In qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Germany and the Netherlands played their first game against Romania and Latvia last night. Thilo Kehrer saw his side win, despite a goal conceded in the first half. Serge Gnabry (52 ′) and Thomas Müller (81 ′) sounded the charge to allow the Nationalmannschaft to win by the score of 2 goals to 1. For his part, Gini Wijnaldum could not participate in a match won on the smallest of margins, thanks to a goal from Davy Klaassen (19 ′). Bild analyzed the performance of the German defender.





For Bild, Thilo Kehrer “failed against Romania”. He was too hesitant at 0-1. “What he experienced yesterday had nothing to do with the glamor he can experience every day in Paris” declares the German daily. So these are pretty harsh words that were made against the defender of the Red and Blue this morning. At the house of Bild, the rating is different from the French media. Indeed, to obtain the highest score, you must receive a 1. Kehrer, he received the grade of… 4. Remember that we can not do worse than 5.

As for Georginio Wijnaldum, he was unable to take part in the game against Latvia. Regarding his last performance against Turkey (6-1), the daily Algemeen Dagblad had declared that it was “not his best game” and that he had “suffered from his loss of ball“. He had notably received a yellow card. As a result, he was suspended for the game against Latvia. He will have the opportunity to turn back the land against Gibraltar on October 11.