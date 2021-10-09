Koh-Lanta: Alexia Laroche-Joubert responds to rumor of profit sharing

Jib Kan via Getty Images
KOH-LANTA – So, pact or not? A rumor is making waves in the universe of Koh Lanta, to the point of causing the show’s producer, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, to react. According to a former candidate of the 2005 edition, Mohamed, guest on the set of TPMP Wednesday October 6, there are financial pacts between certain candidates to share the gains in the event of victory.
The former adventurer was reacting to rumors of an agreement between four adventurers, including Claude and Coumba, to share the winnings if one of them won. Koh-Lanta, the Legend, currently broadcast on TF1. He thus explained that such pacts could exist and that he himself had benefited from them in 2005 during the victory of Clémence Castel.
“We did it with Clémence and with Coumba. We knew we were going to get to several in the final and we didn’t want one to take the win, so we shared it with five. We shared 110,000 euros. I’m not sure the production knew about it so they’re finding out tonight. I have nothing to hide, ”he said.
Arrangements prohibited by the regulations
Contacted by Puremedias, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, president of Adventure Line Productions (ALP), assured to have learned the existence of this old financial pact while watching television. “I find it unfortunate and sad if this is true,” she said, adding that the regulations prohibited such an arrangement. “They are also warned against the fact that some promises made during the game may not be honored after,” she raises. However, the production does not have control over the use of the 100,000 euros won by the winners of the editions.
Also, to prevent alliances from forming before the shows, the producer explains that “procedures” have been put in place to muddy the waters. Like keeping the casting a secret for as long as possible and warning candidates when they leave. It also evokes the fact of taking there more candidates than expected adventurers.
But, “more than the money, what these All-Star adventurers want even more is the title! Their Grail is the totem, ”recalls Alexia Laroche-Joubert.
Laurent Maistret current candidate of Koh-Lanta, the Legend, also reacted to Mohamed’s words, his name being mentioned in a hypothetical three-way alliance with Claude and Phil. They would have implemented this scheme before starting the adventure. The person concerned denied en bloc on Twitter the existence of a pact and tackled Mohamed in the process.
#tpmp Completely false rumor of the so-called financial pact with Claude and Phil. I find it a shame all these false rumors launched by former adventurers frustrated not to be in this edition.
