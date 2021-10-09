Koh-Lanta: Alexia Laroche-Joubert responds to rumor of profit sharing

“We did it with Clémence and with Coumba. We knew we were going to get to several in the final and we didn’t want one to take the win, so we shared it with five. We shared 110,000 euros. I’m not sure the production knew about it so they’re finding out tonight. I have nothing to hide, ”he said.

Arrangements prohibited by the regulations

Contacted by Puremedias, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, president of Adventure Line Productions (ALP), assured to have learned the existence of this old financial pact while watching television. “I find it unfortunate and sad if this is true,” she said, adding that the regulations prohibited such an arrangement. “They are also warned against the fact that some promises made during the game may not be honored after,” she raises. However, the production does not have control over the use of the 100,000 euros won by the winners of the editions.





Also, to prevent alliances from forming before the shows, the producer explains that “procedures” have been put in place to muddy the waters. Like keeping the casting a secret for as long as possible and warning candidates when they leave. It also evokes the fact of taking there more candidates than expected adventurers.

But, “more than the money, what these All-Star adventurers want even more is the title! Their Grail is the totem, ”recalls Alexia Laroche-Joubert.

Laurent Maistret current candidate of Koh-Lanta, the Legend, also reacted to Mohamed’s words, his name being mentioned in a hypothetical three-way alliance with Claude and Phil. They would have implemented this scheme before starting the adventure. The person concerned denied en bloc on Twitter the existence of a pact and tackled Mohamed in the process.