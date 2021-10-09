Koundé to the rescue of the supporter attacked for his jersey!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Author of his best performance in the French team during the victory of the Blues against Belgium, Jules Koundé also distinguished himself off the field. Sevilla central defender got wind of the assault of a fan to whom he had given his jersey.

Asked by RMC Sport, the supporter in question revealed that Jules Koundé had come back to him: “He contacted me, it reached his ears. I would like to thank everyone who shared, who related. He asked me if I was okay. He was very disappointed to see what happened in the stadium for a simple jersey, it’s quite sad. And then he said to me ‘don’t worry, I’ll keep your jersey for the final warm’. He gave me the number of the FFF security manager so that I could get in touch with, for the rest of the process. Koundé’s first gesture, to give away his jersey, it’s wonderful, but contacting me back, it’s really a beautiful gesture. And for that, I thank him. A superb initiative from the French defender.



