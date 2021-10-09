Kyrie Irving Allowed To Train Without Getting Vaccinated! | NBA

Good news for Steve Nash since he will be able to count on Kyrie Irving. In training only. According to several American media, such as ESPN and The Athletic, it is a specific point in New York City’s health regulations that allows Kyrie Irving to join his teammates at the franchise facilities.

The town hall has thus confirmed that the HSS Training Center, the training center of the Nets, is a private place, not open to the public, which therefore does not fall into the category of rooms that require a full vaccination, and Kyrie Irving will therefore be able to train.

If the point guard can resume training, he is still deprived of games at Barclays Center, but that means he will be able to play away games. Steve Nash remains extremely careful, however …

“Looks like we can have Kyrie on the road with us, but I’m not sure he’ll play because we haven’t seen him in a week, and it’s his health first.” reacted the coach. “There is no risk of serious injury, but there is a lot of work. We have the news like you, and we’ll see … “

“We want him to be there all the time. I hope we will find a solution ”

For Kevin Durant, this is half good news. “At least he can practice… But we want him to be completely there. We want him for home matches, training, away matches, shootaround… We want him to be there all the time. I hope we will find a solution. “

While the team must train outdoors this Saturday, and Kyrie Irving will be able to participate, Steve Nash only retains the positive.

“My first reaction is to tell myself it’s positive. We will have him with us most of the season. But we don’t know any more. The rule has just been released. Will another appear? Will he be allowed to play at home at some point? Will there come a time when they will refuse to train him in the facilities? We’re just watching the situation unfold, and I don’t think anyone’s been through this before. It is obvious that the pandemic is new to everyone, and now we are in a position where the pandemic creates new scenarios. I really don’t know what to say other than it’s positive that he can now join his teammates in our center and train, and that gives us more moments to be with him and we’ll go from there. the. “



