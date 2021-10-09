Kyrie Irving willing to do anything to avoid a trade?

Not present with the Nets for the preseason, Kyrie Irving refuses to be vaccinated. Its future is very uncertain, so much so that Brooklyn could think about a trade. But for the leader, no question of leaving. He is also ready to do anything to avoid this.

Present at the Nets for two years now, Kyrie Irving is far from being unanimous. The talent of the player is undeniable, but the stories outside the court are more and more numerous. His refusal to get the shot clearly doesn’t help Brooklyn today, as the star will miss half of the season.

This Friday night for example, his team is playing the pre-season, without him. The person concerned is declared ineligible, and wasted no time to react with 4 cash words on Twitter. A strong sign, but one which also shows that he does not intend to give up. Bad news for Steve Nash and his staff, who will have to find solutions.

Kyrie Irving ready to retire?

To date, the front office has a choice. He can deal with an Irving at half-time, or else hope for a turnaround. The last option? A trade, to get another player in exchange for Kyrie. A montage was discussed with the Sixers for Ben Simmons, but it is impossible. Indeed, Uncle Drew does not want a trade according to Marc Stein, and he is ready to go far.

Some within the league expect Irving to retire, or at least seriously consider the idea, if Brooklyn suddenly decides to trade him.

You imagine that with such a threat, no team will really want to take it back. To this must be added his contractual situation. Kyrie hasn’t signed a contract extension, which means he can become a free agent in a year. All the more reason to be wary, the Sixers can therefore look elsewhere without regret.

Still, the Nets find themselves in a very delicate situation. He’s one less star in the workforce, and having Kyrie only part of the year could be more of a drag than anything else. The staff will have to make a strong decision, at the risk of dragging a drama throughout the season.

Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to be traded, and he’s ready to retire for that, or at least consider the idea. That’s more than enough to scare the teams, even if nothing says Brooklyn wants to make it that far. But in the world of the NBA, everything goes very fast.