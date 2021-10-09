last-minute controversy around the arrival of rapper Soso Maness

By Arnauld Bernard – a.bernard@sudouest.fr

Posted on 10/08/2021 at 2:24 p.m.

Updated on 10/08/2021 at 3:45 p.m.

Programmed this Friday October 8 at the headliner evening, the presence of the rapper, whose “anti-cop” remarks during a concert at the Fête de l’Humanité aroused indignation in early September, provokes a local controversy whose festival would have gone well

Last minute controversy, concerning the programming of the You-F festival, organized by the Association forum jeunesse Landaise. While the arrival of the artist Soso Maness, scheduled for this Friday evening, October 8, headlining in Narrosse, has been official for several months, the cloth has been burning since the night before between the programmers, the police unions and the president of the Agglo du Grand Dax, Julien Dubois.

Following an article by France Bleu Gascogne, in which the rapper’s controversial remarks are reported, they are surprised at the maintenance of this programming.





Julien Dubois cancels his visit

A program which had until now completely passed under the radars of the police unions, which were contacted by France Bleu Gascogne and have since reacted strongly, asking for the deprogramming of the rapper. Julien Dubois, president of Grand Dax, this Friday morning published a press release in which he explains that the partnership (logistical assistance) with the festival is broken: “The You-F Festival seeming to make the choice to maintain in its programming the presence of a rapper calling for hatred against the police, I cancel my visit scheduled for this Saturday on the demonstration. The Grand Dax will also not be able to remain a partner of an event whose organizers do not correctly assess the seriousness of the comments made and the emotion aroused. “

In the afternoon of this Friday, October 8, the prefect announced that she too “was canceling her visit due to the maintenance by the organizers of the programming of Soso Maness”. “She strongly condemns the very negative remarks made by the rapper against the police, the latter had sparked a very strong controversy on September 10,” state services said in a statement.

Contacted by the editorial staff of “South West”, the organizers have, for the time being, not wished to react. The festival, which took place in Dax for its first edition, then moved to Narrosse, where the mayor Gérard Le Bail had met the conditions favorable to the hosting of the event.