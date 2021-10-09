League of Nations, before Spain – France: Luis Enrique and the Madrid disenchantment

In geopolitics, certain societal debates seem to never end. Among them, there is the historic “war” fought remotely between Madrid and Barcelona to find out which is the most dynamic city in Spain economically. Castile and Catalonia, or how two regions oppose each other in the same nation and consequently lead to a not always very healthy rivalry.

From the list unveiled to participate in Euro 2020, Luis Enrique has rekindled the flame of this burning subject across the Pyrenees. Out of twenty-four players called up for a major international competition, none was part of Real Madrid. This had never happened in the history of the national team, and it inevitably made a lot of talk. Well Named ? This is an other story.

Sergio Ramos, the trigger

During this famous convocation of May 2021, Luis Enrique voluntarily did without the services of Sergio Ramos, record holder of international capes with La Roja (180 selections), Nacho Fernández, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez. Was he right? Yes. In fact, Sergio Ramos has still not played a single minute of play under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain (engaged with his new employer since July 8), the fault of a stubborn injury to the left calf. In fact, Spain climbed to the semifinals of the European Championship, defeated on penalties against Italy (1-1, 4-2 tab). In fact, Spain took revenge against Nazionale in the Nations League semi-final in Milan on Wednesday night (2-1). And guess what? There was still no Madrid player in the squad concocted by the former Barça coach.

However, the start of the 2021-2022 season could have given Marco Asensio a chance to regain the Selección. Placed in a three-way environment alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, Madrid’s number 11 was illustrated with a magnificent hat-trick against Real Mallorca (6-1) on September 22. Yes, but here it is: Luis Enrique took his briefcases and his FIFA 22 cards to reveal his twenty-three chosen ones, and Asensio was not one of them.

The icing on the cake: the Asturian preferred to trust Gavi, 17 years old and only 404 minutes played in the jersey of… FC Barcelona, ​​modest ninth in Liga. What seriously annoy the socios of Real, tired of seeing the coach spoil the footballers of the White House. Co-leader of the championship along with Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad, are Real Madrid paying the price for their white season in 2020-2021? Truth be told, it’s probably still a little deeper than that.

17 years and 62 days, a record precocity: How Gavi is already having fun in the big leagues

I sign above all for the institution of Barça

Known as the white wolf, the origin of the bickering between Luis Enrique and Real goes back to the time when the coach was still a field player. A former Los Blancos footballer between 1992 and 1996, the attacking midfielder did not feel he was being treated fairly in Madrid. From then on, “Lucho” achieves the unimaginable: signing with the rival of FC Barcelona. Advised by Johan Cruyff, then Blaugrana president Joan Gaspart approaches the player and enlists him for five years. “It was an open secret, confessed then the person, still bound for a month of contract with Real. I do not know the coach Robson, but I sign above all for the institution of Barça. “





Hued during his first return to the Santiago-Bernabéu, Enrique will find an adoptive father in Barça. Named best Spanish player of the year 1997, this training center became Louis Van Gaal’s Swiss army knife and brought his science of the game to all possible positions, excluding goalkeeper and central defense. During the 98/99 Clásico at the Nou Camp, Barça’s 100th anniversary season was celebrated with a clear victory for the Catalans and a brace for Luis Enrique (3-0). Between 2002 and 2004, the Barcelonan is part of the locker room and even manages to regularly recover the captain’s armband of FC Barcelona. What legitimately lead to a form of aversion for the Madrid rival.

Luis Enrique with Barça

The elixir of youth

Since then, water has flowed under the bridges but the decisions taken by the Asturian technician make the Merengues nervous, so much so that some are only waiting for one thing: the outright eviction of Luis Enrique from the bench. La Roja. A beautiful heresy when taking stock since his appointment at the head of the selection. In twenty-two official matches, Enrique has eleven wins, eight draws and three defeats as a coach, but above all he manages to mark the Iberian spirits in a positive way. The slap given to Germany in November 2020 (6-0), the manita against Slovakia in a crucial match for the qualification for the final table of the Euro (5-0), the panache against Croatia (5- 3), the victory against Italy after thirty-seven successes in a row for the Nazionale in all competitions… All these victories bear the seal of Luis Enrique.

Qualified for the Nations League final against France, Spain comes with a team of 25.8 years of average age, the youngest workforce in the top 10 in the FIFA rankings. Luis Enrique is one game away from winning his first trophy as national manager. It will be against the reigning world champions but frankly, this cycling enthusiast in his spare time doesn’t seem worried about climbing an extra mountain. “It’s beautiful because the players are rewarded for their efforts, explained the coach after beating the very recent European champions. I am happy for my family, my friends, the players and the public. It was wonderful to see 1800 Spaniards here. We are not going to face Lukaku or Mbappé, but France or Belgium. The teams win the trophies. I have no preference, both are very good. We will seek to win a title. “Even if part of Madrid will vibrate for Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé and France.

