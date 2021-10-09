League of Nations: Belgium without Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) or Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) against Italy

Two headliners are missing in Turin on Sunday. Belgium will be deprived of Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, forfeited due to physical glitches, in the Nations League third-place match against Italy. “They are not 100%, they have been a bit physically overworked. It’s little tensions, little pains, not wounds“, coach Roberto Martinez explained on Saturday.

“We do not have exactly everything we need medically, they had to return to Belgium to receive proper treatment to be ready for their clubs“, he added. The attacking midfielder of Real Madrid was replaced fifteen minutes from the end in the semi-final lost against France (2-3) on Thursday, while the center forward of Chelsea, author of the second Belgian goal, had played the 90 minutes against the Blues.





“Get up”

Roberto Martinez insisted on the importance of the match against Italy on the road to the next World Cup in a year in Qatar. “We were disappointed after the match against France, but we are focused, we are looking towards the future, towards the next twelve months. (…) We do not change everything and no longer prepare because of the second half against France“, he estimated.”We will play against the European champions, this will be one of the only possibilities to progress“, he underlined.

Belgian striker Yannick Carrasco insisted on the importance of “get up“after the defeat against France.”Everyone wanted to reach the final. Whether we finish third or fourth, it will not change much, but we must remain professional in the defeat“, he explained.

