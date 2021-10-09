Leap in depression and anxiety: the Covid hits the system

MENTAL HEALTH – According to a study published this Saturday in The Lancet, cases of major depressive disorders and anxiety disorders increased by 28% and 26% respectively in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 epidemic has had significant impacts on mental health around the world. This is what emerges from a study published this Saturday in the scientific journal The Lancet : The cases of depression and anxiety have indeed increased by more than a quarter in the world in 2020. This study is the first to assess the global impacts of the pandemic on major depressive disorders and anxiety disorders, detailing them by age, sex and location in 204 countries and territories in 2020. According to its results, in 2020, cases of major depressive disorders and anxiety disorders increased by 28% and 26% respectively.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated many existing inequalities and the social determinants of mental illness– Alize Ferrari, co-author of the study

“This highlights an urgent need strengthen health systems“, says lead author of the study Damien Santomauro of the Queensland Center for Mental Health Research, School of Public Health, Australia. “Even before the pandemic, mental health care systems in most countries were under-resourced and disorganized. Meeting this additional demand […] will be difficult, but it is not possible to do nothing “, he adds.

In detail, women were more affected than men, and the youngest were more affected than the older groups. “The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated many existing inequalities and the social determinants of mental illness. Unfortunately, for many reasons, women have been more likely to be more affected by the social and economic consequences of this pandemic.”, said study co-author Alize Ferrari. “School closures and wider restrictions limiting the ability of young people to learn and interact with their peers, combined with the increased risk of unemployment”, have also contributed to weighing more on the mental health of the youngest, she adds.

Results to be qualified in certain countries

Logically enough, the results of the study indicate that the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in 2020 saw the largest increases in the prevalence of the disorders. The authors acknowledge, however, that their study was limited by a lack of reliable data on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health in many parts of the world, particularly low and middle-income countries.

