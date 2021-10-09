Leonardo charges Real Madrid for Mbappé and still hopes to extend him!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

Kylian Mbappé has never hidden it, his dream is to play for Real Madrid, no matter what money we can offer him to stay at Paris-Saint-Germain. While he expected to leave the club in the French capital this summer to join the club in the Spanish capital, the Parisian leaders curtly shut the door in his face. If the situation of number 7 of PSG is still in everyone’s mind, the sporting director of the current leader of Ligue 1 still does not take offense at the behavior of Real Madrid. Present at the Sports Festival in Italy, Leonardo did not hesitate for a single second to tackle the Casa Blanca before reiterating his desire to extend it.

“Madrid deny it but I think Real have been working for a long time to sign Mbappé. They have been talking about Mbappé publicly for two years and that must be punished. I see a lack of respect from Real. Mbappé is not a normal player, c ‘is one of the best in the world. The coach, the management, the Real players … they talk about Mbappé and I think it’s their strategy. It’s not respectful. Our idea is is to extend Mbappé’s contract. Our plan has not changed. Kylian is a gem, he is absolutely perfect for PSG. We have never planned the future of PSG without Mbappé. ” said the sports director in remarks relayed by our Italian colleague Fabrizio Romano.



