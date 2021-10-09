Leonardo dries Tebas and wants to punish Real Madrid for Mbappé!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

Present at the Sport festival in Trento in Italy, Leonardo took advantage of the platform given to him to settle accounts. First of all, the sports director of PSG clarified things on the economy of his club. Comments reported by the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“I love working for PSG. Many speak about the money spent by the PSG but it must be clear: the PSG does not invest more than the other clubs and the others have high deficits “, released in the preamble the Brazilian.

“Real should be punished”

Regarding Javier Tebas, “Leo” calmed the leader of the Spanish La Liga with a punchline: “We are responding to UEFA and Ligue 1, not La Liga”. As for the sensitive case of Kylian Mbappé, long courted by Real Madrid, the Ile-de-France leader in turn calls for an investigation and sanctions.

“On the side of Madrid, they deny. But I think Real Madrid have been doing the job to get Mbappé free back for a long time. For two years, they have done a lot of publicity around Mbappé. They should be punished ”.

“Nothing has changed in our plan”

Regarding the future of Kylian Mbappé, the Parisian management still believes in it: “Our idea is to extend Kylian Mbappé’s contract. Nothing has changed in our plan. Kylian is a gem, he’s amazing, perfect for PSG. We have Kylian, Léo, Ney and we have not planned a future without Mbappé ”.

In addition, he claims to have been flawless while waiting for the announcements of FC Barcelona and AC Milan to sign free Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

