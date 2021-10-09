Leonardo’s pressure on Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé

What follows after this advertisement

Alongside many sports personalities, the sports director of PSG, Leonardo, took part this Saturday, in Italy, in one of the conferences organized by the Gazzetta dello Sport for the traditional Sports Festival. On this occasion, the Brazilian then returned to several subjects concerning Paris Saint-Germain. From the arrival of Lionel Messi to the recruitment strategy through the criticisms of Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, against the PSG, Leonardo especially spoke on what agitated the club of the capital throughout the summer transfer window: the future of Kylian Mbappé.

At the end of the contract next June, the Parisian striker leaves many uncertainties as to his future in the French capital, which is more with the obvious interest of Real Madrid, and this for several months. If the native of Bondy has also recently recognized his desire to leave PSG this summer, the Parisian leaders have been inflexible, refusing, in turn, the offers sent by the Merengues (160M € then 180M €). But faced with this very aggressive attitude of the Madrid club to afford the 2018 world champion, the higher levels of Paris are losing patience. First of all, Leonardo.





Leonardo calls for sanctions against Real!

“Real Madrid deny it but I think Real have been working for a long time to sign (Kylian) Mbappé”, specifies, at first, the Parisian sports director before stepping up and letting go of all his frustration concerning the attitude of Madrid officials: “They have been talking about Mbappé publicly for two years and that must be punished. I see a lack of respect for Real. Mbappé is not a normal player, he is one of the best in the world. The coach, the management, the Real players … they talk about Mbappé and I think that’s their strategy. It is not respectful. ”

Annoyed at the pressure put by the Merengues, ready to do anything to recruit the French international striker (50 caps, 17 goals), Leonardo therefore criticizes the Madrilenians for discussing the future of the former Monegasque with impunity and without respect the club to which he still belongs. But the Brazilian didn’t just tackle Real, once again affirming PSG’s willingness to extend their star: “Our idea is to extend Mbappé’s contract. Our plan has not changed. Kylian is a gem, he is absolutely perfect for PSG. We never planned the future of PSG without Mbappé. ” Enough to calm the ardor of Madrid and convince Mbappé, newly nominated for the Ballon d’Or title, to continue under the colors Red & Blue? Either way, the message got through.