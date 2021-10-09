Lewis Hamilton wins Turkish GP pole, Valtteri Bottas will start in first position

Gasly in ambush

Without the help of Carlos Sainz, who came out of the garage in Q2 only to offer him aspiration in the last lap, the Monegasque would probably not have had the opportunity to fight for the places of honor. Because, like his leader in Russia two weeks ago, the Spaniard changed his entire engine block, forcing him to start from last place. With a view to the Constructors’ Championship, he secured his place in the top 15 at the end of Q1 and eliminated Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren.