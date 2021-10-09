Lewis Hamilton wins Turkish GP pole, Valtteri Bottas will start in first position

Lewis Hamilton had a plan for this qualifying session. By setting the best time this Saturday, he executed it perfectly. Penalized ten places on the grid for an engine change, the seven-time world champion knew full well that he would not start from pole position on Sunday. To limit the damage as much as possible, he had to be the fastest today in order to start eleventh. Thanks to a time of 1’22”868 on his second attempt in Q3, he is ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas.
The Finn is thus providing unexpected help to Hamilton by preventing Max Verstappen from recovering first place on the starting grid. The Briton’s rival in the title race could not do better than third in qualifying, which still allows him to be on the front row. Excellent since the start of the weekend, Charles Leclerc was in more difficulty this afternoon before recovering in the last moments to hoist his Ferrari to fourth place.
Gasly in ambush
Without the help of Carlos Sainz, who came out of the garage in Q2 only to offer him aspiration in the last lap, the Monegasque would probably not have had the opportunity to fight for the places of honor. Because, like his leader in Russia two weeks ago, the Spaniard changed his entire engine block, forcing him to start from last place. With a view to the Constructors’ Championship, he secured his place in the top 15 at the end of Q1 and eliminated Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren.
Best time in free practice this Saturday morning, Pierre Gasly was, for a time, ahead of Hamilton’s time before falling into line in the last sector to set fifth time. The AlphaTauri pilot will therefore start from the second row alongside his friend Charles Leclerc. Esteban Ocon had a hard time getting his Alpine to work, which he left in twelfth place when Fernando Alonso continues to perform with an excellent sixth place.
Only thirteenth, George Russell was frustrated after a last cut short as he was on his way to qualifying for Q3. Mick Schumacher, surprising fourteenth, performed miracles with his Haas by qualifying for the first Q2 of his young career. The German took advantage of a disputed Q1 on a still wet track and during which the forecast announced a 100% chance of rain. Rain which ultimately never came and which left the pilots to fight on a regular basis. In this game, Hamilton was the strongest.