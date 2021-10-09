L’Expression: Editorial – Lessons from Jugurtha’s Tomb

The Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Rome at the invitation of his Italian counterpart. The latter was, a few weeks ago in Algiers. The two countries have a strong relationship and can be seen as a model of its kind. Algeria sells its gas to Italy and Italy exports a lot of products there. Even if it is permissible to display a certain dissatisfaction with the volume of trade, the partnership between Algiers and Rome does not suffer from any political ulterior motive on either side. However, the two countries waged war against each other in antiquity. The tomb of the Numidian king, Jugurtha, bears witness to his tumultuous relations. And Lamamra brings his contemporary testimony to this. “A piece of Algerian history deeply rooted in the heart of Rome,” tweeted the minister. This ancient vestige, which remains preserved to this day, is proof of the respect that Rome has shown to the Numidian king. And if, today, this episode of the common history between the two peoples does not arouse any negative passion, it is mainly because of this mutual respect. Italians know what their history is made of and Algerians too. Lamamra traveled to the place of his ancestor’s ordeal and did not blame the Italian government. The minister’s serenity can certainly be explained by this Italian desire to keep everything. To assume everything and not to prioritize the historical facts of the nation.

What should we take away from this visit to Jugurtha’s tomb? First, that there is a time for war and another for peace between nations. Then, that the war must not mean the occultation of the historical truth, namely that vis-a-vis Rome, there was in North Africa instead of current Algeria, a kingdom, that of Numidia which was governed by the ancestors of the Algerians. This mutual recognition is enough to build solid and stable inter-state relations. The third lesson to be drawn from this highly symbolic diplomatic episode refers to recent news where a head of state, whose country has conquered Algeria, tried to erase its millennial past. The lie of the “republican monarch”, as he likes to call himself, is thus established. The stubbornness of the “monarch” not to take responsibility for History keeps his country stuck in a gap in space-time, making it experience, in a loop, an era that has never passed. Thus, Macron not to quote it, clings to the colonial past by magnifying it. However, in Italy he has the right attitude to have in the face of history: to assume all the past with its glories and its failures, but also to respect peoples and nations.