Ligue 1: Real “lack of respect” to PSG on Mbappé, according to Leonardo

Another pressure surge. Leonardo, the sporting director of Paris SG, denounced on Saturday a “lack of respect“from Real Madrid for the way he is publicly wooing Parisian star Kylian Mbappé to recruit him free next year.

“With Mbappé, there was work. We have been talking about him publicly for two years, as if it were normal. We have informed Real Madrid several times of our dissatisfaction“Leonardo assured during an intervention on the stage of the Sports Festival organized by the Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport in Trento.”It is something that must be sanctioned, (…) It is a lack of respect“, added the leader.

Extension still hoped for

The objective of the PSG, he specified, remains to extend the contract of the French international, for the moment bound until June 2022. “It’s our idea, it’s a gem and it’s so perfect for PSG“, assured Leonardo.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez said on Tuesday that he hopes that Kylian Mbappé’s arrival will be “resolved“in” January “, echoing the desires elsewhere displayed by the Paris SG striker, but the Madrid leader then backed down.

Real Madrid made an assiduous court this summer to Mbappé, offering some 180 million EUR to PSG to buy the last year of the contract of the world champion 2018. But Paris had declined.





Not the same story with Donnarumma

Mbappé himself confirmed on RMC earlier this week that he had asked his leaders to leave this summer. But for the future, he remained rather evasive on Tuesday in the columns of L’Equipe: “I’ve been in football long enough now to know that the truth of yesterday is not the truth of today, nor that of tomorrow.. “

Leonardo for his part assured that PSG had not acted like Real Madrid in the case of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who arrived free this summer from AC Milan. “We never contacted him before June. Before that, Milan had announced that he would not extend, and therefore Donnarumma had officially become a free player.“, assured the Parisian leader.” IThere has never been a job so that he can leave Milan for free“, he clarified.

