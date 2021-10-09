Lionel Messi gives the recipe to win the Champions League

What follows after this advertisement

There are some players who don’t have a full trophy cabinet, and others who don’t know where to store their cups. Lionel Messi is obviously part of the second category. With 35 titles won with FC Barcelona and 3 with Argentina (with his success at the Under-20 World Cup in 2005 and the Olympic Games in 2008), the now 34-year-old center-forward no longer count his coronations! The current number 30 of PSG has also won the Champions League four times with the Blaugranas (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) and knows by heart the most prestigious of European competitions.

If the capital club brought him in this summer after his abortive extension in Catalonia, it is obviously to achieve his ultimate goal: to win the cup with big ears. And this is also the goal of the new Parisian star. In an interview with France Football, Lionel Messi explained that he wanted to win a lot of titles with PSG: “Yes, it’s a fascinating challenge and, like I said, I want to win more titles by the end of my career. I hope we will achieve great things. This is our common goal. ”





“This group of players has the weapons to win this title (the LoC)”

Arriving in the French capital, the former captain of Barça in any case understood that this was the main objective of the training chaired by Nasser al-Khelaïfi. “It’s everyone’s dream here. The club has been working with this goal for a few years and it has come closer to it lately. From a personal point of view it’s the same, I would love to win the Champions League again, as I said when I was still in Barcelona. Because it’s a very good competition, very difficult to win, but I believe that this group of players has the tools to win this title ”, continued “La Pulga”.

Semi-finalist last season and finalist in 2019-2020, PSG have recently come close to their goal. But to go to the end, we will have to find the right chemistry, and Lionel Messi knows it well: “We have great individualities, but we still have to get to know each other well to form a team. Because, to win important titles, you have to play as a team. (…) But I am convinced that if we manage to become a real team, it will be difficult to beat us. “ The native of Rosario is therefore overflowing with ambitions with his new team, to the delight of Parisians.