Live from La Rabatelière (85): Les Chauves

By Julien Duez, at the Stade de la Créchère

Aren’t we a mega-fan of this six-meter-high Nivet tifo?

5.40 p.m .: 1350 SPECTATORS, IT’S DELIRED!

17:38: 1748 changes to report, but we will just remember the arrival of Antonin Boudeau in the cages of the hairy. Why ? Because like Jeff Bédénik, he also made a triple save from the penalty spot. And no, it’s not a VALVES! But it was against the Sainte-Cécile C team.

17:37: 1,200 SPECTATORS MINIMUM LADIES-GENTLEMEN!

17:37: IT’S GOING AGAIN! Yes, it’s been more than fifteen minutes break, but who cares, we do what we want.

5:15 p.m .: HALF TIME! Patoche sends the 22 actors and actress back to the locker room. Game full of commitment, but the public did not wait long to rush to the refreshment bar. Only one thing is missing: BORDEL GOALS!

5:14 p.m .: Since we are talking about François Chauvet, know that it is a small miracle to see him tread this lawn, on which he twisted his ankle in 2014.

5:12 p.m .: The number of goals is equal to the number of cards taken out: zero.

5:10 p.m .: ONE ELANA-NIVET! François Chauvet is strawberries but finally, the ball passes over the crossbar of Erwan Bouteau.

5:09 p.m .: But it is still cleared from the ground by the security. Come on, let’s play!

5:08 p.m .: Alright everything is fine, he just wanted his selfie with Benj ‘Nivet and he got it. The football we love.

5:07 p.m .: INTRUSION ON THE GROUND! A kid has just escaped from the bald kop and is driving the security guards crazy!

5:00 p.m .: STEEVE ELANA HAS LEFT HIS CAGES, HE IS PLAYING IN THE GIRLS-LADIES FIELD!

4:55 p.m .: ATTENTION SEQUENCE EMOTION! The match has just ended on the 25the minute to pay tribute to referee Patrick ” Patch »Malidin, twenty-five years of whistle on the clock. A few logical tears for a huge king of Vendée arbitration.

LE FLOW DE DINGUE The arbitral trio of the match Chauves vs. Hairy @FCCR_ # vfd2021 pic.twitter.com/NFfC6vpfZ6 – Vrai Foot Day (@DayVrai) October 9, 2021

4:53 p.m .: And now Manon Coutaud makes her entrance alongside her brother Thomas. I specify that they play for the scalps. Popular AND futuristic football.

4:52 p.m .: OOOOOOOOOOOOH! The exit of PATRON signed Erwan Bouteau which prevents Ludovic Neau from opening the scoring for the Bald! First big opportunity here!

4:51 p.m .: @Maitre Kanté: Obviously for the bald!

4:50 p.m .: Obviously, the demonstration of the Hernandez brothers against Belgium gave hope to the bald kop who dreams of seeing Jérôme, Julien and Romain Millasseau tread the superb lawn of La Créchère at the same time.

4:47 p.m .: Steven Gilbert and Yoann Vion have just entered on the bald side. Dare to say that I don’t know football after that.

4:45 p.m .: ” OH LA GUICHE! YOU KNOW THE RULES OR WHAT? Obviously, the entry of Kévin Arrignon on the hairy side was made in a somewhat anarchic manner.

4:43 p.m .: NOOOOOOOOOON! LUDOVIC RABREAUD WHO QUIETS A LOT TOO MUCH HIS STRIKE! No worries for Steeve Elana, but it heats up in the defense of the pelés.

4:40 p.m .: Already a bunch of bald people gone to warm up, including Steven Gilbert, Marc Laporte and Yoann Vion. Do whatever you want with this information.

4:37 p.m .: Steeve Elana is again in demand, but still as solid in his pants, because where, for the youngest people who follow us, Steeve Elana is one of the great goalkeepers who play in pants, like Gérard Gnanhouan, Olivier Sorin or even Bernard Lama.

4:36 p.m .: AND THIS IS THE HAIR OPPORTUNITY! Perfectly captured by Steeve Elana who makes hand raises as powerful as those at the foot of the opposing goalkeeper.

4:35 p.m .: “WHO DOESN’T JUMP ISN’T SHAVED! HEY ! “That’s it, the bald kop is finally launching. We are waiting for the reaction of the Hairy people now.

4:34 p.m .: ” There is nothing that looks more like a bald than another bald“. From their perch, Simon and Quentin, at the microphone of the meeting, brought Thierry Roland back to life.

4:33 p.m .: FIRST BALD OCCASION! It passes laaaaaaaaargement above.

4:32 p.m .: The match ball is a Uhlsport from the time when Benjamin Nivet, godfather of Vrai Foot Day, played in Auxerre. Purists know what I’m talking about.

4:30 p.m .: KICK OFF, ALLEEEEEEEEZ! IT’S PARTIIIIIIIIIII!

Pre-match

@Dayday: Since you mention the referee, know that he wears a Robert Würtz period jersey and a superb police cap for the official presentation.

Ok this is the moment of trash talk: the Long-haired ones have their hair done in front of the Bald people who answer them with a Vendée haka, THE TENSION RISES GENTLEMEN-LADIES!

I would like to take this opportunity to greet the team at the salon at Nat “te” in Chavagnes-en-Paillers who brilliantly outlined the contours to me this morning, it will perhaps give someone something to beard. hairless, don’t thank me, it’s a gift!

It’s time for pre-match speeches: the Fake Hair Don’t Care association, which collects hair to make wigs for people with cancer, receives a check for 1000 euros from the organization. Very nice project, very nice gesture.

Damn it starts well, there are two outfielders who wear the number 1 hairy side.

AND IT CONTINUES TO CRACK ON THE ROOF OF THE LOCKER ROOF!

The DJ is super inspired and turns the crowd of several hundred people on with thismasterpiece:





It is 4:24 pm and I count 4 torches which have just been cracked around the handrail. I love you La Rabatelière!

Before relaying the entry of the players, I put one for the team of the FCCR refreshment bar who have been drinking sangria for us since last night. A sangria served in small Duralex glasses that everyone calls the elixir and honestly, if you run an amateur club, go get some local piquette cubis and put in it yourself, it’s FIRE!

When I told you that the legend Steeve Elana was there, it was absolutely no joke. IT HAS MADE ALMOST A THOUSAND TERMINALS TO COME THIS DINGO!

Now let’s move on to the hairy ones who, despite the support of President Philippe Guichet, saysLa Guiche, are clearly not given favorites this afternoon. Unlike FC Chauves, AS Chevelus was founded in 1972 by a local industrialist, Henri Champouin. In the 1980s, the man was also steeped in ambitions: “Che want this club to reach the last European square in the next ten years», He declared then.

Unfortunately, all does not go as planned: failures follow one another and the ASC is on the verge of bankruptcy. It’s a Tignes-ASSE gala match that will prevent the worst (1-0, thanks to the goalkeeper’s line in the last moments, that too, everyone remembers), the funds raised allowing the club to straighten up.

At the moment, the Hairy people are doing well. The 212 members are ready to tear their hair out for their club which, again this season, aims to maintain Hair 2.

I imagine you are bubbling with impatience and getting to know these turf heroes? All right, let’s start with the bald guys.

Note that (Vendée obliges), FC Chauves was founded by a man of the Church, Father Uque, in 1970. His beginnings were difficult, but he quickly reached the first ray-regional division. Once stabilized, the FCC is bought by the Chauvet brothers, not ambitious for a penny. It all starts with a new stadium. That of the Créchère, where we are today, emerges from the ground on the locality of the Garnis subdivision.

If they have not succeeded in recruiting high-sounding names like Fabien Barthez and Andrés Iniesta, the Bald can however be proud to count in their rank Steeve Elana and Benjamin Nivet (no valve), two symbols of the aging of the effec ‘tiff, somewhat aging. A group that did not win the Tiff’Auges sixth tournament but that of Calvi, if (thanks to a Coupet à Blanc pass that everyone still remembers but hey, not enough to show off).

Do you realize that we are going to see a team of bald guys compete against another of hairless? Wouldn’t that be the perfect illustration of the fun football we love so much? I’ll give you the answer: yes.

Alright, it’s time to get down to business. Do you know why the FCCR won the Vrai Foot Day last year? For that :

The ???? participates in Vrai Foot Day! The match between the bald and the hairy ones will take place, ℝ ?? on Saturday, October 9 at the Stade de la Créchère in the Rabatelière. HelloAsso link to book the evening meal: https://t.co/EcFZdHODSx@DayTrue @NivetBenjamin pic.twitter.com/zUHmlChnlM – FCCR (@FCCR_) September 2, 2021

If you think the name of Chavagnes means something to you, it is normal. Especially if you still have this madness in mind.

But La Rabatelière is also and above all a municipality that stinks of football. Evidenced by his club, the FCCR, for Football Club Chavagnes-Rabatelière, created in 1993 with the neighbors of Chavagnes-en-Paillers. More than an agreement, a friendship, not to say a brotherhood. Unlike those of Saint-Fulgent, whose name we hardly dare to pronounce without grinding our teeth here.

And for this red thread of Saturday (while waiting for the one of tomorrow,no spoil), I welcome you to Vendée and more specifically to La Rabatelière, which everyone here calls “Rabat ‘“. 995 inhabitants (2018 figures), a world-famous pilgrimage site (La Salette) and, in 1979, a presidential visit by the late Valéry Giscard d’Estaing who, during the 1974 election, obtained 100% of the votes.

Saaaaaaaalut the painters! The weather is super nice, it’s even super hot, I have four sangrias and as many blondes in my veins, the weather is absolutely PERFECT to experience live an extraordinary football match which is only amateur in name.

