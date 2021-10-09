LoL: Old Temporary Game Modes Won’t Revert to Client

Temporary game modes in League of Legends, it’s like that has become a tradition over the years. However, for many summoners, the rotation is too repetitive.. However, in the past, Riot Games has delighted us with temporary modes that delighted many players. We can think for example of Surcharge, Odyssey: Extraction, Dark Star: Singularity or Doom Bot (you can find our retrospective of the disappeared modes here). These modes, although appreciated, have disappeared for too long to give way in particular to the URF and to One for all. Even though Riot Games recently broke new ground with Ultimate Grimoire, many players are clamoring for more diversity. Well, good news, Riot Games agrees with us … but won’t be releasing them either.

It’s time to find a reason

First of all, you have to understand that if the studio does not bring back some of the old game modes, it is above all because it is not that simple. League is constantly changing, which means keeping all existing modes up to date. Mission almost impossible therefore. The studio is therefore forced to be very selective on the modes it chooses to update.. At the moment, there aren’t enough popular fashions to justify this investment.

Dominion Invasion

The decision is therefore clear, Riot prefers to imagine others (such as Grimoire Ultime) or favor the most striking (such as URF). As the studio says it again, they believe the best game modes are those that amplify the myth of a champion and capitalize on what we love about their champion and Summoner’s Rift.





Grimoire Ultime has met with great success since it was the most played mode after URF. The number of Summoners to play there remained high throughout the event. It will still be improved. The game experience for junglers will be improved and the number of ultimates available will be increased to make games more interesting and less repetitive. Grimoire Ultime will be back this winter with these changes..

The direction of the studio for the future is therefore the creation of game modes of this type. If you were thinking of replaying one of the vanished modes, you might as well say that it looks well done, even fully cooked.