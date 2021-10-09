Lost in the middle of the Pacific, two men survive for 29 days

EPIC – Two inhabitants of the Solomon Islands drifted for almost a month over 400km across the Pacific. Rescued on October 2, the two men managed to build a sail and collect rainwater.

Survive twenty-nine days lost in the Pacific, with a GPS stranded with energy and a few oranges and coconuts, singing prayers throughout the drift of their boat. This is the feat achieved by two inhabitants of the Solomon Islands, rescued off the coast of Papua New Guinea, at the end of a 400km journey. A few hours after setting sail on September 3 from Mono Island to reach a second island in the unpredictable Solomon Sea, Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni’s seven-meter boat was swept away in a violent storm. Drift “in pouring rain, thick black clouds and high winds”one of them told Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation on Friday. “We had made the trip before and everything should have gone well”, he also told the Guardian. Losing sight of land, with an empty GPS battery, and night approaching, the two sailors had to turn off their 60-horsepower engine to save fuel. Under the winds and the rain, their boat drifted even further out to sea on the first night. For the next nine days, they ate only the oranges taken for the trip.

Start the engine for a few moments to pick up a coconut on the water

Once this stock was exhausted, Livae Nanjikana explained that they managed to collect rainwater in a canvas bag. To be able to eat, the two men started their engines as soon as they saw a coconut on the water, rushing to retrieve it. “We prayed day and night”, also confided the survivor. And to add: “God gave us the idea to build a device for sailing. So we built a mast-like structure using paddles and canvas and set the sails following the direction of the wind. “ The sail took them to the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea, from where they could finally see a preacher in the distance. In a final push, the mariners started the engine to accelerate in its direction, but ran out of fuel. “We screamed and waved our hands without stopping at the fisherman, until he saw us and paddled towards us”, remembers Livae Nanjikana. “When he reached us, we asked him, where are we now”, says the Solomon Islands. “And he replied, Papua New Guinea. Ooh, we’re safe now!”. “We didn’t know where we were but we didn’t expect to find ourselves in another country”, he also added, reports the Guardian.

“A nice break” in the midst of a health crisis

Despite the hardships and the anguish, the duo did not draw only bad memories from this exceptional experience. “I had no idea what was going on while I was there, said Livae Nanjikana, reports the Guardian. I haven’t heard of Covid or anything. “. All in all, “a nice break in all of this”, he concludes. The two men were brought back to Pomio on the island of New Britain on October 2, in Papua New Guinea, and are still there, until arrangements are made to return them to the Solomon Islands. Very weak on arrival, they were examined at a local clinic.

Read also DRC: more than a hundred dead and missing in a shipwreck in the Congo

Eruption in the Canaries: La Palma airport stopped, hundreds of people crowded into the boats

The archipelago of Papua New Guinea is particularly plagued by dangerous seas. The Minister of Health of Bougainville, one of the largest Solomon Islands, disappeared in rough seas last July, alongside his wife, their son and four other people, the Guardian recalls. Only one survivor was found. A few weeks earlier, a boat that left Bougainville had drifted 50 km north of its destination, so the Bougainville police chief said the government was considering limiting sea travel in bad weather.

LCI editorial staff (with AFP)

On the same subject

The most read articles RELIVE – “Dance with the stars”: Jean-Baptise Maunier eliminated at the end of the unprecedented competition of duels VIDEO – “Today we accept the unacceptable”: the charge of Eric Dupond-Moretti on Eric Zemmour How does Eric Zemmour speak of women in his latest book? Her physical transformation, her divorce, the new man of her life… Adele breaks the silence “There are only 13 to 14% of people eligible to be vaccinated”, announces Alain Fischer

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.