Luc Besson accused of rape: the Paris prosecutor’s office delivers its verdict

In May 2018, actress Sand Van Roy filed a complaint against Luc Besson for rape. The prosecution has just made its requisitions.

Since May 2018, the French director and producer, Luc Besson, is the target of a rape complaint filed by actress Sand Van Roy. A complaint intervened the day after a meeting that the actress had with the director at the Bristol, a Parisian palace. Two months later, the Belgian-Dutch actress had also accused Luc Besson of other rapes and sexual assaults which allegedly took place during a “professional control relationship” occurred in the two previous years. Those complaints were dismissed in 2019 by the courts who felt they could not “characterize the offense denounced”.

This is again what justice could decide for the rape complaint dating from May 2018. This Friday, October 8, the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office made its requisitions, claiming a dismissal in this case. The final decision is now up to the investigating judge who will confirm, or not, the prosecutor’s requisitions.

Luc Besson denies the facts with which he is accused

As a reminder, the director of 5th Element, who always denied the facts, had been placed under the assisted witness status in this case last January. A decision that was made after a five hour hearing. “This decision confirms once again that the charges against Luc Besson have no basis”, then welcomed Me Thierry Marembert, Luc Besson’s lawyer.

