Luis Enrique warns the players of the France team

On the lawn of San Siro, Spain created a small sensation last Wednesday, taking the best against Italy (2-1), reigning European champion. At the end of an attractive meeting on the collective level and carried by the double of Ferran Torres, the Roja largely dominated the men of Roberto Mancini, putting an end to the series of invincibility of the Squadra Azzurra. A convincing performance allowing the Spaniards to reach the final of the League of Nations, where they will find the France team (to be followed live with commentary on our site), executioner of Belgium (3-2) in the semi-final . Present at a press conference this Saturday, Luis Enrique, also seems sure of his strength, despite the offensive danger present within the tricolor workforce.

“The potential of those on the attack is undeniable, they can win a game with little, but we’re not going to change what has brought us here. It’s a big challenge and there is no greater motivation than to continue to progress and to play against the world champions ”, initially declared the Spanish coach. A shock with the allure of a challenge where Spain ultimately has little to lose and will wish to rely on its existing forces, especially in the midfield: “The clear idea is to have the ball because there is only one ball. And if we have the ball and circulate it the way we want, we can cause problems for their defense, which remains spectacular. And when we lose the ball, we work collectively to try to get it back and make sure their players, who are all very good, don’t create any danger. ”





“We are going to defend against France by taking risks and trying to keep the ball, because there is only one ball.”

In San Siro, last Wednesday, the Koke-Busquets-Gavi trident had also shown his best in physical intensity and technical accuracy to take control of the debates against the Italians, admittedly quickly reduced to ten (Editor’s note: red card for Bonucci in the 41st). And if the tactician of La Roja is well aware of the offensive talent present in the Blues: “Individually, it’s the best national team in the world. They are full of high level players, references in their teams … We must be a team and be better than them collectively ”, despite everything, he approaches this meeting with a notable degree of confidence and a desire to impose his style of play on Didier Deschamps’ men: “We are ready to play against a team that does very high pressure or that plays in the middle of the field. (…) We are going to defend against France by taking risks and trying to keep the ball, because there is only one ball. “

Asked, finally, about the case of Kylian Mbappé and the game plan to counter the Parisian star, again the coach of La Roja displays his lofty ambitions and seems determined not to undergo French pressure: “Kylian Mbappé? In the attack phase, it will not affect us, because we do not look at the opponent when we are attacking. Regarding the defensive phase, we always give individual instructions to counter the opponent. It’s very easy to tell what to do, the hard thing is to execute it and what the players are doing. Either way, we come to the final relaxed and with the ambition to achieve high goals. “ The Blues are warned, it is a determined and warrior Roja who advances to Giuseppe Meazza.