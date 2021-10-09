Lukaku left the rally after the defeat to the Blues

While Belgium will face Italy this Sunday in the match for third place in the League of Nations, Kevin de Bruyne’s teammates will have to compose without their striker Romelu Lukaku, who left the rally after the defeat against the Blues.

While Belgium must face Italy this Sunday (at 3 p.m.) for the match for third place in the League of Nations, the Twitter account of the Belgian selection announced the departure of Romelu Lukaku from the rally. According to coach Roberto Martinez, the player “suffers from muscle fatigue, just like Eden Hazard. They are not in the best condition to play. They are leaving the national team because of these problems but I do not know how long they will be away, “he revealed at a press conference.





The absence of the Chelsea player is a big blow for Belgium. Scorer against the France team, Lukaku had given a lot of hardship to the defense of the Blues as Jules Koundé had said at the end of the meeting: “It is a reference to his position, a very difficult to score, very imposing, who goes very fast and is very powerful. It is difficult to go in physical contact; he plays very well with his body, that is his first quality. He also has a very good strike of ball, he’s a complete striker. “

Lukaku, Belgium’s goal machine

Scorer against the France team, the Chelsea striker was able, despite the defeat, to fill his statistics with the national team. Author of 68 goals with Belgium, Lukaku thought he had reached 69 goals by scoring the third Belgian goal that would have allowed Belgium to qualify for the final of the League of Nations, but an offside position had showered the hopes of the goleador and the supporters of the Red Devils.

Faced with this last-minute package, Michy Batshuayi should have the heavy task of replacing Chelsea’s flagship striker (three goals in six league games) against Italy.