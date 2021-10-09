Lyon feasts in Biarritz, La Rochelle reassures itself against Castres

Biarritz – Lyon: 5-40
The Lyonnais make the ideal start to the match. Too often clumsy in the 22 opponents since the start of the season, the LOU is finally effective and materializes on its first long possession streak after a combination in touch five meters from the line that Sobela (11th) concludes.
Same punishment for the Biarrots a few minutes later: new Lyon touch near the line then grouped penetrating school for the test of Couilloud (0-14). But the BO takes its head out of the water, settles in front of the Lyon line and logically reduces the score before the break on a ball carried and a try from Renaud.
Baptiste Couilloud will kill the suspense from the start of the second period with two tries in quick succession, first after a long run on a counter from his 22. Then he fakes the pass, sees the hole in the defense Basque and file flatten alone (5-26). The BO does not recover and Lyon takes place with a fifth attempt from Berdeu, then a sixth from Regard sur interception.
Rochelais Eneriko Buliruarua pierces the Castres defense. (R. Perrocheau / The Team)
La Rochelle – Castres: 29-10
Beaten last week after a failed match in Montpellier (21-11), La Rochelle offered a serious reaction to its supporters this Saturday. Against a confident Castres, the Maritimes made the difference during a tough first period, showing solid ground. Under pressure, the CO made a mistake (9 penalties to 2 in the first 40 minutes) and Pierre Popelin took the opportunity to score (7/7 against the poles).
Pierre Bourgarit scored the first try of the match just before returning to the locker room (40th). The rough battle between the two teams continued in a more balanced second act. Grégory Alldritt, in the heart of a penetrating group (68th), and Thomas Combezou (72nd) each scored a try. Ronan O’Gara’s men therefore do not pocket the offensive bonus, but they can be satisfied with this second victory since the start of the season.
Bordeaux-Bègles – Montpellier: 27-23
The UBB was (very) scared but it signed a fifth match in a row without defeat (4 wins, 1 draw) by beating Montpellier on Saturday afternoon in Chaban. Faced with a revised MHR, the Bordelais were nevertheless in the nails of the offensive bonus from half-time, with three tries scored by Nathanaël Hulleu (6th), Ben Tameifuna in force (19th) and Ulupano Seuteni at the conclusion of a beautiful sequence off (35th). They even led 27-6 in the 44th after a try by Maxime Lamothe.
Drafts so far, the visitors took advantage of a Bordeaux relaxation to pick up by Masivesi Dakuwaqa (59th) then Anthony Bouthier (65th). It was no longer the same match at all, especially as Jefferson Poirot received a yellow card (68th), then imitated by Jean-Baptiste Dubié (80th). At 14, UBB resisted, while MHR, after trying to score a try to equalize, resolved to take a penalty by Garbisi (80th) to at least take a defensive bonus. Bordeaux is provisionally 2nd, Montpellier 7th.
Cameron Woki and the Bordelais struggled against Montpellier. (N. Luttiau / The Team)
Racing – Perpignan: 17-14
Unable to find the opening, the Racingmen must have had it bad to concede a miserable 0-0 at halftime. Countered by coherent Catalans in defense and united, Fickou and his teammates paid forty messy minutes, negligent and covered with a whole pile of waste.
Reduced to 14 after the yellow card distributed to Acebes (28th), the USAP held on but it gave in, cashing a first try, in force, by Diallo (50th), at the oven and at the mill this Saturday. Without ever mastering its subject, Racing, which lost Pesenti (right shoulder), widened the gap with a test of the baby from Gibert (61st) before accepting a test from Rodor (69th) and another from Velarte (78th) ) on a new lost touch five meters from his line. There was a bonus this afternoon. Defensive, for the USAP.