Lyon feasts in Biarritz, La Rochelle reassures itself against Castres

Reduced to 14 after the yellow card distributed to Acebes (28th), the USAP held on but it gave in, cashing a first try, in force, by Diallo (50th), at the oven and at the mill this Saturday. Without ever mastering its subject, Racing, which lost Pesenti (right shoulder), widened the gap with a test of the baby from Gibert (61st) before accepting a test from Rodor (69th) and another from Velarte (78th) ) on a new lost touch five meters from his line. There was a bonus this afternoon. Defensive, for the USAP.