Macron calls on France to “assume its share of Africanity”

Emmanuel Macron returned to the history linking the two continents, during an unprecedented Africa-France summit which opened this Friday in Montpellier.

“We cannot have a project for the future for France if it does not assume its share of Africanity,” President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday at the Africa-France summit, stressing that “nearly seven million French people are intimately, family linked to Africa “.

“We owe a debt to Africa”, “a continent which fascinates the whole world, which sometimes frightens others”, he added, alluding to the debates on immigration which mark the beginnings of the campaign presidential.

Emmanuel Macron defended this “new summit”, where he is the only head of state, since African leaders, planned in an initial version of the summit in 2020, were ultimately not invited. On the other hand, the Arena in Montpellier, in the south of France, welcomed 3,000 guests, including around 700 young representatives of African civil society.

Macron wants a new relationship between the two continents

“Our country was built in this relationship with Africa. We have nearly seven million French people whose life is intimately, family, directly, in the first or second generation, linked to Africa”, a insisted Emmanuel Macron.





“We cannot have a France which builds its own national novel if it does not assume its part of Africanity, if it does not look through these dark or happy pages”, he underlined.

“All of us in this room have not chosen our history and our geography.” “We are the heirs of all this”, he developed, calling instead to choose “how to build the future”.

“A country like France has a duty to respond to the demands of African youth,” he said, considering that this new type of summit illustrates a new relationship between France and Africa. It is also made for “all our diasporas, the French and binational French who keep this relationship alive”.

The Head of State advocates another relationship between France and Africa but is regularly questioned about the colonial past. “Africa is married to France, a forced marriage for more than 500 years”, launched an African artist to him in the morning. To which the Head of State replied: “if we remain face-to-face or back-to-back, we will never advance”.