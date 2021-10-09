Macron celebrates 40 years of its abolition and poses as anti-Zemmour

The Minister of Justice, Robert Badinter, presents his law abolishing the death penalty to the National Assembly in Paris on September 17, 1981. MICHEL CLÉMENT / AFP

It is a historic commemoration, which will take on an eminently political dimension six months before the presidential election. Emmanuel Macron plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty in France, Saturday, October 9, at the Panthéon, in Paris. On this occasion, the Head of State will appear alongside a left-wing personality, who alone embodies the law promulgated on October 9, 1981: Robert Badinter. The tenant of the Elysee Palace and the former Minister of Justice of François Mitterrand will visit together the exhibition devoted to this “capital fight”, which will be held in the Pantheon until January 2022, before each delivering a speech. “Robert Badinter will speak and the President of the Republic will answer him”, specifies an adviser to the executive.





According to his entourage, Mr. Macron hears “Commemorate a major civilizational breakthrough”, by paying tribute to the three main architects of the end of the death penalty in France. First Robert Badinter, then. Forty years earlier, this lawyer who became Minister of Justice had established himself as the emblematic figure of the fight for abolition. His plea, on September 17, 1981, in the National Assembly, had made it possible to convince the parliamentarians to vote the end of the use of the guillotine, the next day, by 363 votes against 117. Mr. Badinter had then put all his eloquence to denounce a “Justice that kills”, in a speech that has become famous. At the time, France was only the 35e State of the world to abandon this practice, and the last among the European Community at the time.

To pose as an anti-Zemmour

Another personality in the spotlight: the socialist president at the time, François Mitterrand, who had promised this measure during the 1981 electoral campaign. “An important delegation” of the François-Mitterrand Institute, led by former socialist ministers Hubert Védrine and Jean-Louis Bianco, will be present at the Pantheon on Saturday, according to the Elysée. According to his entourage, Mr. Macron should insist on the “Courage” by MM. Mitterrand and Badinter, who then led this fight, despite public opinion overwhelmingly in favor of the death penalty. The action of Jacques Chirac, who enshrined abolition in the Constitution in 2007, will also be welcomed.

During his speech, Mr. Macron should, like Mr. Badinter, plead for the death penalty to be abandoned everywhere in the world. Of the 198 United Nations States, three quarters have abolished it. If its use is declining in the world, it is still practiced in several countries, such as China, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia or in certain states of the United States.

