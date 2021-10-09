Macron’s allusion to Zemmour

Emmanuel Macron believes that “the ongoing debates” around Eric Zemmour “will end up boring the French”.

During the Council of Ministers on Thursday, Emmanuel Macron provided an update on the probable candidacy of Eric Zemmour for the presidential election, without however naming him.

“The current debates will eventually tire the French. We must not get carried away in the permanent commentary,” said the head of state.

The president’s statement is part of the acceleration of the essayist’s campaign, which was for the first time able to qualify for the second round in a Harris Interactive / Challenges poll on Tuesday.

A complicated posture to adjust

More broadly, the macronie hesitates on the position to adopt vis-à-vis the former journalist of the Figaro.





Some attack him head-on, like Olivier Véran.

“It is on a well-known electoral ground, occupied for years by the family, what am I saying, by the Le Pen dynasty, which made xenophobia of its business”, ruled the Minister of Health during of the campus of the presidential majority, last weekend in Avignon.

“We give him a gift by only talking about him”, judge for his part a framework of the majority.

“In 2017, the candidate encouraged us not to whistle our opponents, but to vote. We must not worry too much about our opponents”, also believes the deputy and spokesman of the party, Roland Lescure, in Opinion.

An opinion still shared 5 years later by Emmanuel Macron.