Madonna, untenable on the set of “The Tonight Show”

Madonna gave Jimmy Fallon a hard time on Thursday night on The Tonight Show.

The sequence will undoubtedly remain in the annals. Madonna wreaked havoc Thursday night when she appeared on “The Tonight Show”. The 63-year-old American singer crawled over Jimmy Fallon’s desk and showed her butt to the audience, causing the NBC host to have a tremendous moment of embarrassment.

The interpreter of “Like a Virgin” was invited to promote his new documentary, “Madame X”. She began the interview by stating that she wanted viewers to understand that “art is important in our lives.” “Artists are here to disturb the peace,” Madonna continued, citing writer James Baldwin “who inspired her a lot when she was younger.” “So I hope that I disturbed not only your peace this afternoon, but also that of the viewers,” she said.

Moments later, the eternal provocateur threw herself forward and climbed onto the host’s desk, showing off her fishnet tights. “Stop, stop”, blurted Jimmy Fallon, just as amused as embarrassed by the situation. The presenter attempted to cover the singer with her suit jacket … which ended up showing her butt to the audience.

Madonna also joked about enjoying opioids before her interviewer changed the subject to broadcast a clip of her new movie, which aired at 9 p.m. Friday on MTV Hits.