Maeva Ghennam single again: she tackles her ex after the breakup

For most of us, a breakup often means tears and days in our pajamas in front of Netflix eating ice cream. But for Maeva Ghennam, it is quite different! Newly single, the reality TV contestant announced her breakup with her boyfriend in a very special way. In the caption of a photo where she poses with sunglasses and a Chanel dress, she writes: “I’m single, hey“(note the”hihi“which has all its importance).

Just to add a layer, the young woman has also published many reactions from Internet users who are amused by the fact that she seems totally indifferent to her separation. A direct way to validate the comments made by its subscribers. “How she don’t give a fuck about steaks, she don’t give a fuck“,”Maeva her passion is to announce her breakups on Snap as simply as if she said ‘bon appétit“,”She smokes me with her “hihi”. Looks like she doesn’t give a damn jpp“,”I think she’s trying to get someone a message …“can we read in the story of Maeva.





Supposedly in a relationship with a man named Boli, founder of the Bright Frame Agency, a company in management and communication, the pretty brunette also sent him a scathing message by sharing a quote, unequivocal: “Being single is the best thing“.

As a reminder, the candidate of Marseillais VS The rest of the world was at war with Boli’s ex (Mymy) because she had confided that Boli continued to send her texts and emails to hit on her behind Maeva’s back. “The one who b *** my ex is asked to do it better because he is always sending me messages, emails downright hihi“Mym had launched on Snapchat (who also seems to be a follower of” hihi “) A war between the two women had then started but it now seems definitively over.