Marco Materrazzi attacks Lilian Thuram

During the Trento sports festival (north-eastern Italy), the 1998 World champion Lilian Thuram (140 selections, pointed out one of the major problems affecting Italian football for several years, which is racism in Serie A stadiums: “In Italy, it’s the same situation as 25 years ago, I see a lot of hypocrisy. Racism is a trap, a political ideology that endures because there are people who take advantage of it. To overcome it, we must break down prejudices. (…) In the world of football, there are these habits, white players and white coaches can do a lot. If you don’t do anything, it means you accept a situation. The players have to say: yes, there is racism in Italy. And you say this because you love Italy and want to make a difference. “





Words that made react another world champion, this time in 2006: Marco Materazzi. The former defender of Squadra Azzurra (41 selections, 2 goals) attacked the words of the record holder of selections in Blue in the same festival: “I’m against racism, but Thuram never left a stadium when it sang” Materazzi son of p … “. It is discrimination, for the whites, for the blacks and also for the sons of f … “