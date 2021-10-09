Maria Ressa learns about her Nobel Peace Prize in full videoconference

NOBEL PRIZE – “Oh my God, I’m in shock! ”. Maria Ressa struggled to hold back her tears when she learned that she had just received the Nobel Peace Prize this Friday, October 8. She found out about the news while attending an independent media forum via videoconference, as you can see in our video at the top of the article.

She was absent for a few moments from the Zoom conference to respond to the Nobel committee which wished to reward her for her efforts to “safeguard freedom of expression”. She shares this award with Russian journalist Dmitri Muratov.

“Recognition of the difficulty of being a journalist”

After a few moments on the phone, she reappeared on camera, to the applause of the other participants of the conference broadcast on Facebook. “I think it’s a recognition of the difficulty of being a journalist today, of the difficulty of continuing to do our job, ”she explained for what was her very first reaction to this announcement. “It is an acknowledgment of the difficulties, but also of how we are going to win the battle for the truth.”





Maria Ressa, 58, is the first Filipino winner of a Nobel Prize in all fields. Former CNN correspondent in Southeast Asia, Maria Ressa founded the media in 2012 ”Remind ” in the Phillippines. She became known through her investigative reporting on murders committed as part of a police campaign against drugs.

She was among the many journalists named “Person of the Year” by the magazine Time in 2018 for fighting media intimidation, and his legal battles sparked international concern over media harassment in the Philippines, a country once considered a standard-bearer for press freedom in Asia.

